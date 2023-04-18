Hayden Homes celebrates 30-plus years of community giving during National Volunteer Week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Hayden Homes is celebrating the company’s culture of giving during the 49th annual National Volunteer Week, April 16-22.

For more than 30 years, Hayden Homes team members have donated time, money and other resources to communities throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho during National Volunteer Week and year-round.

Give as You Go™ is more than a motto at Hayden Homes, which is the largest private home builder in the Northwest. From its inception in 1989, the company has made it a priority to give and invest in the same communities in which it builds.

This includes partnering with and donating to nonprofits in Hayden Homes communities, matching every dollar that employees donate to First Story — a nonprofit founded by Hayden Homes, providing affordable homeownership opportunities—and providing team members with two paid work days a year to volunteer in their local communities.

“Working with Hayden Homes is about so much more than building houses,” said Deborah Flagan, the vice president of community engagement at Hayden Homes. “By investing in our communities and supporting our employees’ charitable efforts, we’re able to go beyond building quality homes. Together we’re focused on building a strong community where everyone can lead a fulfilled life.”

Each year, Hayden Homes team members volunteer hundreds of hours and are paid for this time. In 2022, team members volunteered over 500 hours .

Over 80 percent of team members generously donate to First Story through a regular payroll deduction that is matched by Hayden Homes. Together, the company and team members have contributed more than $1 million to communities throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

generously donate to First Story through a regular payroll deduction that is matched by Hayden Homes. Together, the company and team members have contributed more than $1 million to communities throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Organizations that team members have volunteered with include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, The Giving Plate, Every Child Central Oregon, Second Harvest in Tri-Cities, South Idaho Humane Society, Modern Living Services, Rake Up Boise, the Idaho Ronald McDonald House and many more.

This week, team members will volunteer with the City of Caldwell, Idaho for Caldwell Cleanup, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield Oregon, The Giving Plate in Central Oregon and Second Harvest food bank in Tri-Cities.

“It’s amazing to work for a company where I can not only work in alignment with my values, but am empowered and given resources to do so,” said David Woods, a Hayden Homes controller. “Hayden Homes walks the talk, and I hold my head high knowing that we treat our customers and team members with the utmost care, helping make Hayden Homes an incredibly fulfilling and fun place to work.”



