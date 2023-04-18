Pacific Power Foundation awards 8 C.O. grants to support safety, health and wellness programs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Pacific Power Foundation is announcing $203,500 in new funding -- including eight grants totaling $21,000 in Central Oregon -- to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves.

Like Pacific Power, these organizations are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient.

Throughout the region, local organizations deliver countless services and programs that increase access to healthy food, safe and stable housing, healthcare and mental health support, disaster relief and public safety programs. Every day, these neighbors who support and show up for each other are making our communities safer and stronger.

"We're proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”

These safety and wellness grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following eight grants totaling $21,000 were given to local Central Oregon organizations:

CASA of Central Oregon to help provide volunteer court-appointed special advocates who watch over and advocate for every child involved in the child welfare and court systems due to abuse and neglect.

The Center Foundation for a sports medicine program that places certified athletic trainers in Central Oregon high schools to assist with sports safety, injury prevention and treatment, concussion awareness and assessments, emergency care and rehabilitation.

DAWNS House to provide immediate basic needs, including food, clothing, winter gear and hygiene items, for displaced women recovering from addiction and alcoholism.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance to expand the Grow and Give fresh food donation program, which provides local farmers with grants to grow the types of food most requested at food pantries.

KIDS Center to support the development of partnerships in rural communities that help kids and families overcome the devastating effects of child abuse.

Mosaic Community Health to supply basic wellness and medical supplies, such as first aid kits, hand warmers, sanitation wipes and water, to a mobile clinic that supports almost 1,000 Deschutes County individuals who are considered at risk for or are experiencing homelessness.

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery to support the Bend Relief Nursery program, which provides crisis intervention and ongoing services to high-risk families.

NeighborImpact for fuel, repairs and maintenance of refrigerated trucks for the Food Recovery Program, which collects produce, dairy products, grains and meat from Deschutes County grocery stores and farmers for distribution to 54 partner agencies that operate shelters and emergency food sites across Central Oregon.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.