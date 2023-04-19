OSU Master Gardeners to offer free gardening classes, plant clinic at COBA’s Home & Garden Show

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners will present free gardening classes and a free plant clinic to diagnose problems and share gardening information at the Central Oregon Builders Association’s Home & Garden Show the first weekend in May at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.

They will offer four classes at the South Sister Building:

FRIDAY, MAY 5th

10:30-12:00 – Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon

All you need to know about growing vegetables in our area – kids are welcome too!

1:00- 2:15 – Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert

If you are new to Central Oregon, or even if you have been here awhile, this class will give you some tips and ideas that will help you garden successfully in our climate.

SATURDAY, MAY 6th

10:30-12:00- Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon

All you need to know about growing vegetables in our area – kids are welcome too!

1:00-2:15 - Growing Tomatoes Successfully

Learn what you need to know to harvest a great tomato crop here in Central Oregon!

In addition, the free plant clinic will be offered 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday.