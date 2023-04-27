OSU Master Gardeners offer video, virtual Q&A, free booklet on ‘Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners presents a free Virtual Q&A session to answer your questions about the video “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” available at https://media.oregonstate.edu/media/t/1_45m9pklu.

In this video, you will learn how to grow your own food. You can have a successful vegetable garden in Central Oregon, and the OSU Master Gardeners will teach you how. The one-hour video by OSU Horticulture Professor Amy Jo Detweiler covers Central Oregon climate, soil amendments, site selection, season extenders and other techniques, and vegetable varieties we recommend for growing here.

The video is accompanied by the free booklet, “Growing Vegetables in Central Oregon,” available at https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/sites/catalog/files/project/pdf/em9128.pdf, published by the OSU Extension Service.

The free live Q&A session on Zoom will be offered twice, attend the session that is most convenient for you. Registration is required and free. When you register, you will be sent a link to the live Q&A session.

· Tuesday, May 2 at 7 p.m.: https://tinyurl.com/5n8y9vww

· Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m.: https://tinyurl.com/2s42j32x

Contact: Cheryl Hinerman, Master Gardener

Phone: 541-548-6088

E-mail: communityed@gocomga.com.