High Desert Food & Farm Alliance releasing its 12th annual directory

Explore the very best of Central Oregon’s local food through the 2023 Food & Farm Directory. The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is releasing its 12th annual Directory on Wednesday.

Find over 100 local farms, ranches, and food businesses. Dive deep into the bounty of locally grown, raised, and crafted High Desert foods with their phone app, Get a Taste, and through their newly updated and searchable online directory at www.getataste.org.

Join them for their Release Party on May 5th starting at 5 PM outside 900 Wall Restaurant in downtown Bend. Pick up the new Directory and taste some local favorites.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance supports a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration, and inclusion. They believe everyone deserves good food, and create this helpful and FREE Directory for you to find local easier.

HDFFA wants you to explore the only guide of its kind in Central Oregon. Learn about our food system or get tips for eating seasonally and shopping on a budget. The print directory can be found as an insert in The Source Weekly publication on May 3rd, through The Nugget News in Sisters and throughout Central Oregon in public spaces, at farmer’s markets in Bend, Redmond, Prineville, and Sisters, and at participating local businesses.

The Directory features over 100 regional farms and food businesses. Their associated “Get a Taste” phone app allows you to explore the very best of Central Oregon’s food and farm community at your fingertips. Easy-to-use icons connect you with the local products you’re looking for, as well as a map to navigate to them. Search by Taste — types of foods or establishments, or Place — by location. To find the app, search for HDFFA or Get a Taste in Google Play or Apple Store.

Look for the identifying “2023 HDFFA Partner” sticker at your favorite food spots. These stickers are a sign that this local food Partner is in the Directory and has made a commitment to our local food community.

“I love that HDFFA provides resources and support for farmers and ranchers so we can create strong businesses and contribute to a robust, local food system.” – Katia Steckly, Double F Ranch

Come meet the staff on Friday, May 5th, starting at 5 PM, outside of 900 Wall at Downtown Bend’s First Friday!

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance (HDFFA )is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food and farm network in Central Oregon through education, collaboration, and inclusion. For more information, visit hdffa.org.