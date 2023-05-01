ODFW Access & Habitat Board seeks C.O. hunter, landowner representatives for Access & Habitat council

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's Access and Habitat board is looking to fill regional council vacancies in areas of Central and Eastern Oregon.

Learn how to apply at: https://www.dfw.state.or.us/lands/AH/get_involved.asp

Candidates for the landowner positions should have experience in forestry, agriculture or ranching but do not need to own land to qualify. Candidates interested in the hunter positions should have experience with hunting, wildlife habitat conservation and sporting groups.

Applicants should be willing and able to work collaboratively with landowners, sports groups, ODFW staff and other government agencies to facilitate the A and H Program.

Vacancies on the Deschutes and Klamath Council and are looking for Hunter and Landowner Representatives for the counties of Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, Wasco, Wheeler.

Vacancies on the Malheur Council are looking for Hunter and Landowner Representatives for the counties of Harney and Malheur.

The A and H Program has improved public hunting access and wildlife on private lands in Oregon since 1993. A seven-member citizen board provides oversight of the A and H Program.

Appointed by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, the board consists of three members representing agriculture and timber landowner interests, three members representing hunter interests, and one chair who represents the public.

Five seven-member councils throughout the state act as advisory councils to the state A and H Board.