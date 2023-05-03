As boating season ramps up, OSP to conduct voluntary vessel inspections around Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In preparation for the boating season, your Oregon State Police will be conducting voluntary vessel inspections across Oregon. These inspections are to provide boat operators/owners the opportunity to ensure compliance before launching their vessels.

If you are a water sports enthusiast, an avid fisherman, or just a new boating recreationalist, please come by one of these locations where a team of OSP Troopers will be on hand to assist you with voluntary vessel safety inspections, outlining any safety or legal deficiencies to boat operators/owners, or just to answer any questions you might have.

“Working together with our partners, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is looking to increase compliance with vessel safety prior to the boating season. This is a great opportunity for folks to get everything looked over and have a positive interaction with law enforcement”- Captain Casey Thomas.

No reservations are necessary and boat owners can stop by during the listed dates, times, at the listed locations, whenever it’s convenient for them. Fish & Wildlife Troopers and Marine Deputies will also be available for questions and will have handouts and other items for kids and adults alike. Boat safety inspections will take place on the following dates, times, and locations:

Date Time Location Saturday, May 6, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Good Shepherd Hospital- 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR 97838, Parking Lot Sunday, May 7, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pendleton Convention Center- 1601 Westgate Pl, Pendleton, OR 97801, NW Parking Lot Saturday, May 13, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ochoco Plaza- 1535 NE 3rd St, Prineville, OR 97754, W Parking Lot Saturday, May 13, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Substation- 51340 US-97, La Pine, OR 97739 Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Willamette Park - 6500 S Macadam Ave, Portland, OR 97219 Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Hagg Lake: Both Boat Ramp A and Boat Ramp C at Henry Hagg Lake Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Willamette Park -1100 12th St, West Linn, OR 97068- 10th Street side Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cedar Oak Boat Ramp- 4600 Elmran Dr, West Linn, OR 97068 Saturday, May 20, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cathedral City Park-6635 N Baltimore Ave, Portland, OR 97203 Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Rogers Landing County Park- Newberg, OR 97132, Boat Ramp Saturday, May 20, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Bi-Mart- 2272 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany, OR 97322, Parking Lot Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Baker County Fairground- 2600 East Street Baker City, OR 97814, D Street Parking lot Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ontario State Park, 2534 Olds Ferry-Ontario Hwy, Ontario, OR 97914 Saturday, May 20, 2023 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. U.S. Highway 26 Weigh Scale, John Day (Across from Sinclair Gas Station). Saturday, May 20, 2023 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Columbia County – Scappoose Bay Marina and St. Helens Marina Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tillamook Sporting Goods - 2205 N Main Ave, Tillamook, OR 97141 Parking lot Saturday, May 20, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mongold State Park at Detroit Lake- North Santiam Highway, Detroit, OR 97342 parking lot Sunday, May 21, 2023 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bi-Mart- 1980 Main St, Sweet Home, OR 97386- Parking Lot

If you are unable to make one of these dates, please learn more about Oregon’s Boating laws and regulations from our agency partners at the Oregon State Marine Board https://www.oregon.gov/osmb/boater-info/pages/statewide-and-local-regulations.aspx.