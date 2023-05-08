Ridgeview High School Student Council receives top honor for outstanding achievement

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ridgeview High School is one of 22 high schools and four middle schools in the state receiving recognition as a high-achieving leadership program. Ridgeview was awarded with a Silver Council Award at the Oregon Association of Student Councils Spring Leadership Conference on May 1.

The award, sponsored by the OASC sets high standards for student councils and leadership programs, and honors them if they can reach or exceed these goals.

The leadership programs begin by setting goals in the fall and actively participate in leadership activities and events throughout the year. In order to receive the award, programs must create and encourage activities that promote inclusivity among all students at the school and provide a series of events that include a variety of different areas/disciplines in the school. Along with involvement in the school, they must also demonstrate that they are gaining valuable leadership and professional skills that they can take with them outside of school.

“One of the most important lessons we’ve learned supporting our youth leaders is that leadership is not an exclusive attribute – our student leaders are in every corner of Oregon’s schools. They directly affect the climate and culture of their schools, often extending their influence into the community and beyond," said Miles Palacios, OASC Executive Director.

"The programs awarded this level of recognition have exhibited how their student leaders show an incredible level of commitment to servant leadership. They have included their peers in school activities, developed and implemented impactful events for their community, and maintained a positive and creative approach to improving their school environment,” Palacios said.

The Oregon Association of Student Councils, founded in 1949 and sponsored by The Coalition

of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) and the Oregon Association of Secondary School

Administrators (OASSA).

This nonprofit serves middle and high school students and advisers from around the state. They provide conferences, workshops, online newsletters and summer leadership camps designed to heighten student leadership development and improve school culture.

In the last few years, OASC has also added a Capitol Ambassador program and has begun organizing with affinity groups. The association is guided by their mission statement: Committed to leadership development with a vision for service, involvement and action.