Bend-La Pine Schools seeks school bus drivers, hosting 3 ‘Drive & Apply’ events this month

Community members are invited to test drive a school bus on a closed course and get a job interview on the spot during interactive transportation job fairs hosted by Bend-La Pine Schools.

The events will be held on three Thursdays, May 11, May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will have an opportunity to drive the first electric school bus east of the Cascades.

Starting pay is now $25.50 an hour for drivers, and paid training is provided to new hires looking to obtain or renew a Commercial Driver’s License. Learn more on our Jobs page, bls.fyi/jobs, or call 541-355-5700.

All three Drive and Apply events will occur at the Bend-La Pine Schools Transportation Facility, 501 SE 2nd Street in Bend. Additionally, interested drivers in the south county area may attend at the La Pine transportation facility, 16360 1st Street, on May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Being a bus driver is a great option for college students, retirees or anyone looking to work part time or more, earn fantastic benefits and join a supportive team, all while making a positive difference in the lives of kids every day,” said Kim Crabtree, Transportation Director for Bend-La Pine Schools.