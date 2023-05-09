Every Child Central Oregon receives $10,000 Meta grant to aid foster provider recruitment, community outreach

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Child Central Oregon, a nonprofit organization founded in 2019 and dedicated to improving the lives of children and families impacted by foster care throughout Central Oregon, has received a $10,000 grant from Meta through its Data Center Community Action Grants program.

The grant will be used to support the organization's efforts to recruit and retain Crook County resource (foster) providers, improve its technology and enhance community outreach efforts.

"We are honored and grateful to receive this grant from Meta. Prineville Data Center has been a generous partner of ours, having previously supported our holiday wish list gift drive to ensure every child in Crook County was provided with a gift they would truly love," said Melissa Williams, executive director of Every Child Central Oregon.

"This funding will help us to better serve children in need by improving our recruitment and retention of foster providers and enhancing our community outreach efforts."

“We’re pleased to deepen our relationship with Every Child Central Oregon and help support children in need through the organization's essential work,” said William Marks, community development manager at Meta. “Crook County is our home, and we strive have a positive local impact through partnerships like this.”

Every Child Central Oregon was established with the mission to ensure that every child experiencing foster care in Central Oregon has a safe, loving, and strategic resource (foster) home during their time of need.

Every Child Central Oregon's key programs include foster parent recruitment and retention, tangible support for children and families impacted by foster care, family preservation, support for local ODHS Child Welfare offices, and support services for youth aging out of the foster care system.

For more information about Every Child Central Oregon and its programs and services, please contact Melissa Williams, Executive Director, at m.williams@everychildcentraloregon.org or 541-610-9455.

You can visit their website at www.everychildoregon.org/centraloregon and find them on Facebook at Every Child Central Oregon or on Instagram at @everychildco.