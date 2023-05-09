workability invites disabled, neurodiverse rural Oregon students to explore pharmacy clerk, tech careers this summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Eligible students are invited to help beat the worker shortage in rural Oregon by learning about Pharmacy Clerk, Pharmacy Technician and Allied Health job opportunities this summer.

workability is offering a new summer learning experience for students experiencing a disability.

Eligibility requirements:

Aged 17 to 21, enrolled in high school, community college or an adult education program

Reside in Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, and Lake counties plus the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Wallowa, Gilliam, Wasco, Douglas, Curry and Malheur. Proof of residency may be required.

Have a school-based Individualized Education Plan (IEP), 504 plan or documented disability

Pass a background check, if required

How it works:

Complete an online tutorial about pharmacy clerk and pharmacy technician careers.

Attend a minimum of two sessions of a weekly Q&A with a licensed pharmacist.

Participate in a paid Pharmacy- or other Healthcare-based summer work experience, earning $16 per hour for up to 20 hours per week for eight weeks.

If you enjoy your summer work experience, we’ll help you update your resume and apply for an Oregon Pharmacy Technician license.

Ready to sign up? Email us at referrals@workability.one, and we’ll help you get started! It is best to get started now, so you can complete your online coursework by mid-June and be ready to start your summer work experience in a retail pharmacy environment.

For more information, please visit https://workability.one/blog and select the blog post on pharmacy technician and pharmacy clerk careers.

Contact us:

referrals@workability.one

This program is available through a contract between workability LLC and the Oregon Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, and is a Pre-Employment Training (Pre-ETS) summer work experience. For more information, visit https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/EMPLOYMENT/VR/Pages/YTS-Pre-ETS.aspx.