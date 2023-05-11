Street Dog Hero’s latest Mexico trip for spay-neuter clinic prevents more homeless animals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help combat the deadly homeless-animal overpopulation crisis in Mexico, Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero hosted a three-day spay/neuter event in Tepic, Mexico, where they sterilized 473 animals.

Street Dog Hero staff, volunteers and a talented team of veterinarians from Guadalajara, Mexico made their way to Tepic, Mexico, with a mission: to help put a stop to the homeless-animal crisis.

The team, supported by community donations as well as a generous donation from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, set up pop-up sterilization clinics in three locations around the city of Tepic.

The first clinic day was held at the impoverished community of Tres de Julio, where many of its residents are living in extreme poverty and don’t have access to running water, let alone veterinary care. Many of the animals treated at this location had never seen a vet before in their lives.

The second clinic day was held at a slaughterhouse location outside of downtown Tepic, Mexico where more than 300 feral dogs roam the property and live off of the scraps left behind by the slaughterhouse. The overpopulation issue has gotten so out of control that the local government has threatened to poison the dogs there. Luckily, Street Dog Hero and its local partners were able to work with local government officials who allowed the team to come in and sterilize as many dogs as they could catch on the property.

The final clinic day was held at a local school in Tepic, Mexico where hundreds of locals lined up and waited for hours to have their animals sterilized. In total, 473 animals were sterilized over 3 days as a result of the Tepic, Mexico spay/neuter clinic.

Above and Beyond: Street Dog Hero Rescues 54 Dogs From The Streets & Brings Them Back to the US

Over the course of these three days, the Street Dog Hero team also rescued 54 dogs from the streets as well as from a local municipal shelter and drove/flew them back from Tepic, Mexico to Bend, OR to find loving homes.

Some of these dogs are puppies who were living at the slaughterhouse and would have likely died or lived horrible lives, so SDH decided to bring them back to the United States. There were also many dogs who were in rough shape and were covered in mange. This is the only opportunity these dogs had to get to the States, where they could live in a home instead of struggling to survive every day on the streets.

How Street Dog Hero Clinics Mitigate the Homeless-Animal Crisis

Funding for temporary sterilization clinics like Street Dog Hero’s in Tepic, Mexico helps limit the suffering and neglect of animals for generations, as fewer unsterilized dogs and cats mean fewer animals will be born into communities that don’t have the resources to care for them. Please, help Street Dog Hero limit the continued suffering of homeless and vulnerable animals by donating today: https://give.streetdoghero.org/give/346985/#!/donation/checkout

About Street Dog Hero

For over 6 years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 3,825 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued just under 3,000 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

Street Dog Hero envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. To learn more about SDH, to foster or adopt, to volunteer, and to donate, go to www.streetdoghero.org.