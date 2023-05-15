‘Drink One for Dane’ at Dutch Bros Friday to support the fight against ALS

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Join Dutch Bros to make a difference, one cup at a time! On Friday, Dutch Bros is holding its 17th Annual Drink One for Dane fundraiser to support the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

For every drink sold across all 720+ shops, the Dutch Bros Foundation will donate funds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the leading non-profit organization in ALS research and services.

Drink One for Dane began after Dutch Bros co-founder Dane Boersma was diagnosed with ALS. While Dane passed away in 2009, his fight to end ALS continues through his family and the Dutch Bros’ annual giveback, Drink One for Dane.