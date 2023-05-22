Celebrate summer together at the Bend Summer Festival, July 7-9 in downtown Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Downtown Bend is gearing up for a sensational celebration of arts, culture and community at the highly anticipated First Interstate Bank Bend Summer Festival. From Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9, locals and visitors are invited to experience the region's largest art showcase and indulge in a weekend filled with creativity, entertainment, and family fun.

The Bend Summer Festival kicks off on Friday, July 7, with live music, local food carts and of course beer and spirits. Then join us Saturday & Sunday as all areas of the festival open.



The highlight of the event is the spectacular fine art exhibit, featuring over 80 regional and national artisans. Visitors will have the opportunity to browse through a stunning collection of paintings, sculptures, photography, and jewelry, among other artistic mediums.

Our 2023 live music lineup is set to rock the streets of downtown Bend with performances by Rob Wynia & The Sound, Object Heavy, and Jelly Bread.

Tactics, an Oregon-based skateboarding company, will host two days of open skateboarding; building a custom skateboarding playground, where participants can showcase their skills. The event welcomes skateboarders of all ages, and Tactics' skate team riders will be present, offering opportunities to win stickers, prizes, and more.

The festival ensures there's something for everyone in the family with the Family Play Zone and the Kids Summer Sprint. Kids can engage in interactive activities, games, and entertainment designed to spark their creativity and provide endless fun.

In addition to the art, music, and more, the Bend Summer Festival features the Bend Business Showcase, Oregon Lifestyle exhibits, and a Conscious Living Showcase. These components offer a comprehensive experience, highlighting local businesses, showcasing the essence of Oregon's lifestyle, and promoting conscious and sustainable living.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Bend Summer Festival, offering an extraordinary celebration of art, culture, and community," said Aaron Switzer, Event Producer. "This year's event promises to be even more exciting with new partnerships. It's an opportunity for everyone to come together, experience the talent and creativity of our artists, and enjoy a truly memorable summer weekend in Downtown Bend."

Admission to the Bend Summer Festival is free.

For more information, please visit bendsummerfestival.com.