Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to deliver COCC’s commencement address June 17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer will serve as commencement speaker at Central Oregon Community College’s graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Bend campus’s Mazama Field.

A reception follows the ceremony; tickets are not required for guests.

For the 2022-23 academic year — fall through summer — the college will ultimately award some 600 to 650 degrees and certificates, including those presented at commencement.

Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer, whorepresents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Oregon and one of the first Latinas to represent the state. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District covers Linn County, most of Clackamas and Deschutes counties, and parts of Multnomah and Marion counties.

Representative Chavez-DeRemer serves on the House’s Education and the Workforce Committee, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Agriculture Committee. She also serves on the Conservative Climate and Building Trades caucuses, among others.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, Representative Chavez-DeRemer served as city council president and mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon. For more information on the event, visit cocc.edu/commencement.