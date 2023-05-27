ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of May 26-June 2

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of May 26-June 2.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave @ Rand Road (Hood River)

Lane closures under flagger control are planned with up to 20-minute delays expected during daytime hours. Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/ Cascade Ave. left turn lanes are closed which eliminates the ability to make left turns from eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/ Cascade Ave. onto Rand Road to the south or Rand Rd./Wasco St. to the north. Additionally, left turns from these local side streets onto U.S. 30/ Ave. are closed. Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

More project information here

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

Expect to see increased congestion and delays on most major routes during the Memorial Day weekend, so please plan extra time into your trip. Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – from Friday, May 26, through Monday, May 29 – to ease congestion.

Please stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place. When approaching work zones, remember to slow down and drive cautiously for your safety and for the safety of others.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

Tuesday night (5/30) U.S. 20 will be switched into Stage 3 configuration at Robal Ln. Left turn from eastbound U.S. 20 will close and westbound U.S. 20 will be restricted to right turns only to and from Robal Ln. The Cooley roundabout will remain open in all directions.

Crews will be performing excavation, embankment, grading, paving and concrete placement at U.S. 20/median of Cooley Roundabout as well as performing excavation, embankment, and grading at U.S. 20 and Robal for Roundabout construction. Grading will continue on the shared use path on eastbound U.S. 20 from Robal to Jamison.

Contractor will be performing sewer line installation on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Ct under flagging closures.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing day and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd Tuesday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond Highway work includes concrete paving. The south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed, detour in place.

In Tumalo, work includes the trail undercrossing, Cook Avenue intersection, O.B. Riley Road and Bailey Road. The temporary signal at 5th Street is not expected to be turned on until later in the year. Moderate delays are expected.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing nighttime lane closures on 3rd Street and Greenwood from Mervin Sampels to 6th Street Tuesday to Thursday for pavement marking 7pm to 7am. Delays are expected. The new signal at Mervin Sampels is not expected to be turned on until later in the year.

More project information here.

City Of Bend Signal Upgrades Project

The Contractor will be performing signal modification at various locations within the City of Bend. Work will involve shoulder closures during the day and flagger controlled intersections at night, Tuesday and Wednesday. Minor delays

are expected. Intersections include Colorado/Bond, Colorado/Wall, Colorado/Industrial Way, Colorado/Arizona/US97 ramps, Arizona/Wall, Arizona/Bond, NW Medical Center/Neff, Olney/8th

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, signal, pipe, and survey work. Expect Minor delays. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12. USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work is complete, minor cleanup under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place. On 5/31/2023 U.S. 97 traffic change, one lane over bridge controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delays. On 6/02/2023 U.S. 97 traffic change southbound ramp closed at Main Street use designated detour.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

