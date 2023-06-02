Deschutes Trails Coalition announces 2023 small projects grant awards

BEND, Ore. – The Deschutes Trails Coalition has announced awards totaling $32,711 for their annual Small Projects Grant program. This program funds trail-related projects within the Deschutes National Forest.

Now in its seventh year, the program has cumulatively funded nearly $240,000 since its start in 2018. Project work will occur between June 2023 and September 30, 2024.

Congratulations to this year’s recipients:

Friends of Central Cascades Wilderness (FCCW): CNC Router software

Computer program license that allows sign making capacity to nearly double using the CNC Router

Meissner & COTA: Sno-Park Accessibility

Maintain ramps of snow between plowed parking lot and elevated snow surface to access trails at Virginia Meissner, Swampy, and Wanoga Sno-Parks.

Cog-Wild: Ride and Dig Program

Create a curriculum around trail sustainability and stewardship and implement a trail workday (in partnership with COTA) during a 3-day program with Realms HS students.

Dirty Freehub: Trail Maintenance Tools

Purchase trail maintenance tools to expand capacity to host workdays maintaining gravel routes.

COTA: Phil's Skills Park

Expanded and improved features at Phil’s Trailhead skills park.

Deschutes Land Trust: Inclusivity

Update interpretive and wayfinding materials on Land Trust Preserves to be more inclusive of all visiting populations.

For more information about the DTC Small Projects Grant, please visit https://deschutestrailscoalition.org/trail-grants or email DTC’s Executive Director, Jana Johnson, at deschutestrailscoalition@gmail.com .