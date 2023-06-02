Family Access Network Foundation welcomes two new board members

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Access Network Foundation is happy to announce that Kelly Havens and Mark Griffin have accepted positions on the FAN Foundation Board of Directors.

As an Oregon native, Kelly grew up visiting Bend and fell in love with Central Oregon. When she and her husband got the chance to leave Seattle in 2020, they ran (and have never looked back). With their two school-aged boys in tow, they love to ski, hike, be on the water, and participate in any activity Bend has to offer. They also own and operate Cycle Pub and love the community they've found in Bend. Kelly has spent her career in finance, accounting & operations with the majority of her time in education software. Driving student outcomes with the use of technology has driven her work life. One thing she's realized is that in order for students to find success at school, they need to feel secure at home and have their basic needs met. After having learned about FAN from a back to school email, she was inspired by FAN's mission, wanted to be a part of the organization, and is honored to serve on the board.

A native of Monroe, Louisiana, Mark Griffin moved to Portland, Oregon in 1971 and then to the Seattle area in 2002 where he started his career in the mortgage industry. Mark and his family recently moved to Sisters, Oregon. With 20 years of experience in the banking and mortgage industry, Mark has had the pleasure of helping hundreds of clients purchase or refinance their homes and enjoys seeing the excitement of his first-time homebuyer clients when they receive their keys. Mark values trust, good morals, integrity, and respect for the people. He is passionate about making a difference in the lives of Central Oregon kids. In his free time, Mark loves to golf, fish, and ski (when there is time). He mostly loves to spend that time with his wife Jaimie, and their two daughters, Addison 14, and Taylor 10. Mark and Jaimie recently taught their kids to ski, and Mark is excited to see this new passion for the outdoors in his kids since making the move to Central Oregon.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.