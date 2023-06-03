ODOT Region 4 construction update – week of June 2-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of June 2-9.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

The signal at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Robal Lane is permanently turned off. Drivers traveling south on U.S. 20 are longer be able to make a left turn onto Robal Lane. The detour for access to Robal Lane for those traveling south on U.S. 20 is as follows:

turn left on Cooley Road

turn right onto Hunnel Road

turn on Robal Lane

Crews will continue excavation, embankment, grading, and electrical work on the roundabout located at U.S. 20 and Robal Lane.

Work continues on the multi-use path along the side of U.S. 20 between Robal Lane and Jameson Street.

Travelers can expect slight delays on Nels Anderson Road just north of Brandis Court while crews install sewer lines. Flaggers will help direct traffic for alternating direction of travel.

Crews will start work on the new Cascades East Transit (CET) bus stop located on Robal Lane, east of Hunnel Road.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing day and nighttime lane closures on U.S. 20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd Tuesday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond Highway work includes concrete paving. The south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed, detour in place.

In Tumalo, work includes the trail undercrossing, Cook Avenue intersection, O.B. Riley Road and Bailey Road. The temporary signal at 5th Street is not expected to be turned on until later in the year. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing nighttime lane closures on 3rd Street and Greenwood from Mervin Samples to 6th Street Tuesday to Thursday for pavement marking 7pm to 7am. Delays are expected.

The new signal at Mervin Sampels is not expected to be turned on until later in the year.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, signal, pipe, and survey work. Expect Minor delays. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work is complete, minor cleanup under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place. On 5/31/2023 US97 traffic change, one lane over bridge controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delays. On 6/09/2023 US97 traffic change SB ramp closed at Main Street use designated detour.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

