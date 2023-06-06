FAN’s Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund awards $33,000 to 22 Central Oregon high school seniors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network is thrilled to announce that 22 Central Oregon high school seniors have each received $1,500 scholarships from the Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund. These scholarships will allow students to pursue post-secondary education.

Now in its second year, the Laura J. Harward Scholarship Fund was established in memory of Laura J. Harward, a lifelong resident of Oregon.

Laura herself was a graduate of the Oregon public school system, and her greatest joy was supporting her five children in their own school and extra-curricular activities. She organized her local elementary and middle school Battle of the Books teams and was a moderator for regional and state battles.

Laura worked as a volunteer school librarian, was Sheldon High School football’s biggest (and loudest) fan, and believed in building a strong foundation through public education.

The recipients of the 2023 scholarship funds represent the varied interests of Central Oregon’s high school students.

While some will pursue opportunities as far away as Brown University in Rhode Island, others will study locally at Central Oregon Community College or head to other universities, colleges, and trade schools throughout the state. Their interests range from automotive repair and cyber security to architecture and education, from health care to aerospace robotics.

All recipients worked closely with the FAN advocate at their high school to apply. The names of the students will remain anonymous to maintain their confidentiality as FAN clients.

“We are thrilled to support the education of these 22 impressive individuals through this year’s Laura J. Harward Scholarship. Like Laura, these students exhibit grit, determination and a commitment to give back to their communities and build a brighter future.

"Whether it was as student body president in high school, or volunteer librarian in her children’s school, Laura strengthened her school communities. If she could have, Laura would have torn down every obstacle to education and opportunity. We are proud to honor her dedication, and look forward to seeing what these remarkable young people accomplish.” – Tasha McFarland, FAN Foundation Board member and Laura’s sister.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 7,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.