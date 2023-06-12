Cow Creek Foundation awards Redmond’s Jericho Road $10,000 to support food programs

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cow Creek Foundation has awarded Jericho Road of Redmond $10,000 to help support their food programs helping hungry students and families.

“Jericho Road appreciates the support of the Cow Creek Umpqua Foundation. Support like this is necessary to our food programs that provide bags of food for students of the Redmond School District as well as the Head Start children in our area,” said Dr. Mark Keener, president of Jericho Road’s Board of Directors. “The wonderful thing is that we now have student volunteers helping to fill those bags that reach children and families in Redmond, Tumalo, Terrebonne and Crooked River Ranch areas.”

Dr. Keener went on to say, “Our food programs provide 15,000 servings and food supplies a year at a cost of $80,000. This food is critical for the health and well-being of children and families struggling in our communities.”

For more information about Jericho Road and their programs, visit their website to volunteer or donate to help our Central Oregon friends and neighbors.