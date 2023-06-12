ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of June 9-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the ODOT Region 4 construction update for the week of June 9-16.

Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

There are two ways to learn about construction taking place for the upcoming week.

1. Visit TripCheck.com. Constantly updated with construction and crash data, TripCheck is the best way to learn about road conditions around the state. Click on a traffic cone symbol on the map to see construction impacts for that area.

2. Scroll down to the counties and highways listed below to see impacts that could affect you. Construction information is shown for one week, giving you the most up-to-date information.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

DESCHUTES COUNTY

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor

The signal at the intersection of U.S. 20 and Robal Lane is permanently turned off. Drivers traveling south on U.S. 20 are longer be able to make a left turn onto Robal Lane. The detour for access to Robal Lane for those traveling south on U.S. 20 is as follows:

turn left on Cooley Road

turn right onto Hunnel Road

turn on Robal Lane

Crews will perform embankment, grading, concrete placement and paving at

U.S. 20/median of Cooley Roundabout as well as at U.S. 20 and Robal for Roundabout construction.

A median curb will be placed between Cooley and Robal under nighttime flagging closures.

Construction for the Cascades East Transit stop on westbound Robal Lane east of Hunnel Road will be completed this week.

Crews will continue sewer and water line installation on Nels Anderson just north of Brandis Court under flagging closures.

A temporary concrete barrier will be placed on the southbound U.S. 97 shoulder between Grandview and Clauson for shoulder excavation work.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Tumalo-Cooley

Crews will be performing daytime lane closures on US20 from Tumalo to Cooley Rd Monday to Friday for roundabout and structure works.

At Old Bend Redmond Highway, the south leg to O.B. Riley remains closed, detour in place.

At Tumalo, O.B. Riley Road is scheduled to be closed Monday June 12, detour in place via Bailey and Tumalo Reservoir Road.

The temporary signal at 5th Street is not expected to be turned on until later in the year. Moderate delays are expected.

Expected project completion November 2023.

More project information here.

U.S. 20: Mervin Sampels to Greenwood (3rd Street Bend, MP 18.99 – MP 20.99)

Crews will be performing lane closures on 3rd Street from Mervin Sampels to Greenwood Monday to Friday for signal and miscellaneous items 9am to 4pm.

The new signal at Mervin Sampels is scheduled to be turned-on Thursday June 15.

More project information here.

HOOD RIVER COUNTY

U.S. 30: Cascade Ave. @ Rand Rd (Hood River)

Lane closures under flagger control are planned with up to 20-minute delays expected between 1:00am and 11:00am during weekday mornings (Monday-Friday). Eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. left turn lanes are closed which eliminates the ability to make left turns from eastbound and westbound U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. onto Rand Road to the south or Rand Rd./Wasco St. to the north. Additionally, left turns from these local side streets onto U.S. 30/Cascade Ave. are closed. Temporary crosswalks and pedestrian access routes are in place to direct pedestrians through the work zone. Travelers, pedestrians and cyclists should expect delays and use caution while traveling through the project.

Expected completion - May 2024.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

and CTWS RESERVATION

U.S. 97: The Dalles - California Highway Culverts Project

No work expected this week.

KLAMATH COUNTY

OR 140 Brett Way Extension (South Klamath Falls Highway, MP 3.74 - 4.75)

No work expected this week.

More project information here.

OR 140 at OR 66 Intersection Improvements Project

Earthwork, signal, pipe, and survey work. On 6/12/2023 OR 140 traffic change, one lane configuration controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delay. Balsam Drive is closed at the OR 66 intersection, use signed detour route.

More project information here

U.S. 97: OR 58 - California Border Project (The Dalles - California Highway, MP 252.44 - MP 278.81)

Bridge work on USBR Bridge at MP 273.71, Link River Bridge at MP 275.03, and the Green Spring Bridge at MP 277.12.

USBR Bridge at MP 273.71: Bridge work is complete, minor cleanup under the bridge, no delays expected.

Link River Bridge at MP 275.03: Lane shift traffic control installed on Main Street, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected. Conger Avenue is closed for thru traffic, detour in place. On 5/31/2023 US97 traffic change, one lane over bridge controlled by 24-hour flagging, expect 20-minute delays. On US97 SB ramp closed at Main Street use designated detour.

OR140 at the Green Springs Bridge: Lane shift traffic control installed, bridge work will be done behind the barrier, no delays expected.

More project information here.

WASCO COUNTY (OR)/KLICKITAT (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197: WA MP 0.57 I-84: MP 100.6-U.S. 197: OR MP 0.61 I-84: MP 102.2.)

Work continues on the shoulders and staging areas off the ends of the bridge during daytime hours with no impacts to traffic, as well as on the bridge deck, sidewalks and under the bridge. Single lane closures controlled by flaggers will continue to occur during weeknights (including Sunday night) between the hours of 8 pm and 6 am when travelers should expect less than 20-minute delays during those nighttime, single lane closures. A speed reduction to 35 mph is in place across the bridge. Use caution when traveling through the project.

Expected completion - End of June 2023.

More project information here.

Watch a video on this project here.

U.S. 26: Clear Lake Road - NW Dogwood Lane Project

No work scheduled on-site for the coming week.

Expected completion - end of June 2023.

Meghan Blyth, ODOT Community Affairs Coordinator

(541)280-2716 or Meghan.Blyth@odot.oregon.gov

For current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511