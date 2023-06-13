Family Access Network receives $15,000 grant from Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Family Access Network has received a $15,000 grant from the Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation to support FAN services in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties.

FAN alleviates poverty by removing barriers to basic-needs services. Through a single advocate, families in need are connected to food, clothing, school supplies, eviction prevention, transportation assistance, and much more. Working with many partner organizations and community volunteers, FAN connects kids to hope, help, and new possibilities.

“We welcome RWN Foundation’s support for FAN’s mission to help families thrive,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “Through the efforts of our advocates, volunteers, partners, and funders, FAN assisted over 7,500 individuals during the 2022-23 school year, and we look forward to continuing this important work so more families can regain stability.”

Based in Portland and created in 2019 by Dr. Ron Naito, the Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation continues his legacy of healing by supporting nonprofit organizations that strengthen, protect, and transform our communities and our planet. In life as in medical practice, Ron was committed to continuous learning, to balancing analytical rigor with compassion and empathy, and to listening quietly to others’ concerns and experiences before trying to help. This foundation aspires to follow in his footsteps.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 27 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 7,500 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.