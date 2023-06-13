Mt. Bachelor and passholders donate over $22,000 to Bethlehem Inn, Shepherd’s House Ministries

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thanks to the generous donations of Mt. Bachelor guests during pre-sales, Mt. Bachelor announced that they are donating over $22,000 to two local nonprofits, Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd's House Ministries.

"As a part of our Play Forever initiative, passholders donated over $12,000, matched by an internal contribution of $10,000, to two essential local charities, Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd's House Ministries," resort Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said. Here's the rest of her announcement:

The Play Forever fund, a cornerstone of Mt. Bachelor's commitment to the community, aims to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of those in need. Bethlehem Inn and Shepherd’s House Ministries, both vital organizations serving the homeless population in Central Oregon, will greatly benefit from these generous contributions.

The funds raised will go toward providing shelter, meals, and vital support services to individuals and families in crisis, helping them rebuild their lives and find stability.

Mt. Bachelor's commitment to social responsibility extends beyond the slopes, with the goal of fostering a stronger, more resilient community and inspiring other businesses and individuals to join hands in creating a brighter future for all. We look forward to another round of fundraising for two additional local non-profits during our fall pass sales period.

About Bethlehem Inn: Bethlehem Inn is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives by providing shelter, meals, and support services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Bend. With a focus on respect, dignity, and empowerment, Bethlehem Inn helps individuals find stability and regain self-sufficiency.

About Shepherd’s House Ministries: Shepherd’s House is a local charity dedicated to assisting individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. Through their comprehensive programs and services, Shepherd’s House offers shelter, meals, addiction recovery support, counseling, job training, and other essential resources to help individuals rebuild their lives and transition to independent living.