Prepare your pet for a disaster during National Pet Preparedness Month, Red Cross urges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — June is National Pet Preparedness Month. While you should be prepared for pet emergencies year-round, this month offers an important reminder to review your family’s emergency plans and ensure you’ve incorporated a plan for your pets as well.

“Emergencies can be unpredictable but having the right knowledge and tools can make handling these situations much easier,“ says Dawn Johnson, Communications Manager for the Red Cross Cascades Region.

Here are three tips to help keep your pets safe.

If it’s not safe for you to stay in your home during an emergency, it’s not safe for them either! Include supplies for your pet in your emergency kit or assemble an emergency kit for your pet. Make an evacuation plan for you and your pets. Many hotels and shelters do not accept animal guests, other than service animals.

Add these pawsome items to your emergency kit:

Sturdy leashes, harnesses and/or carriers to transport pets safely.

Food, drinking water, bowls, cat litter/pan and a manual can opener if you pet eats canned food.

Medications/copies of medical records stored in a waterproof container. Vet’s number.

Current photos of you with your pet(s) in case they get lost. Since many pets look alike, this will help to eliminate mistaken identity and confusion.

Pet beds and toys, if easily transportable.

Download the app:

With the free Pet First Aid app it’s easy to learn what to do if an emergency affects your pet. It provides access to expert guidance on how to maintain your pet’s health, what to do in emergencies, and how to include pets in your emergency preparedness plans.

The app will also help owners keep their pets safe by learning what emergency supplies to have, when they should contact their veterinarian, and where to find a pet care facility or pet-friendly hotel.

Owners also have access to step-by-step instructions, videos and images for more than 25 common first aid and emergency situations including how to treat wounds, control bleeding, and care for breathing and cardiac emergencies.

Other features in the app allow pet owners to:

Create a pet profile including tag identification number, photos, list of medications and instructions.

Use the list of early warning signs to know when to see a veterinarian.

Find emergency pet care facilities or alternate veterinarians with the ‘animal hospital locator.’

Test their knowledge with interactive quizzes and earn badges that they can share on their social networks along with their favorite picture of their pet.

The Pet First Aid app can be downloaded by texting ‘GETPET’ to 90999, by going to redcross.org/apps, or by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in app stores.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.