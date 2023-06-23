East Cascades Works announces COIC as new Youth Career Connect provider

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- East Cascades Works, in collaboration with Bend-La Pine Schools and Jefferson County School District 509J, are excited to announce that Central Oregon’s Youth Career Connect program will be delivered by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, starting in July.

The Youth Career Connect program offers primarily paid internships to Central Oregon’s young people. Through these internships youth aged 16 to 21 years explore career options, develop work ethic, network with professionals in fields they intend to pursue, and hone their job skills ahead of post-secondary education or employment.

Thanks to the foundational work of Better Together, EDCO and the many founding partners who have helped hundreds of Central Oregon Youth kickstart their pathway to success since the program’s inception in 2017.

We are excited to now see this program continue to grow and flourish with our new service provider - COIC!