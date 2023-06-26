C. Oregon Locavore launches urgent fundraising campaign to replace failing point-of-sale system

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nonprofit Central Oregon Locavore is launching an urgent capital campaign called the “SOS POS Fundraiser” (Point of Sale) to fund the purchase of a new Point of Sale system to replace their existing system, which is at end of life and has suddenly begun to fail multiple times per day.

The estimated cost for purchase, install, training, and transfer to a new system is $20,000.

The new Point of Sale and accompanying implementation will not only replace the existing POS, it will be a completely new and modernized software that has the capacity to integrate with other platforms such as QuickBooks, SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks online portals, and donor management systems.

The current software is totally stand-alone and all data transfer between platforms must be downloaded in PDF format and then hand-entered. With a modernized POS the integration capacity will allow information to flow between platforms, increase data integrity, and decrease data entry hours.

Central Oregon Locavore was founded in 2009 by Nicolle Timm-Branch, an RN, BS, IBCLC, and nutritional researcher, to bridge the gap between consumers and farmers/ranchers in Central Oregon. Since that time, Locavore has rapidly expanded into a 2600 sq. ft. year-round, indoor farmers market where over 25 ranchers, 15 farmers, and 200+ local food producers and vendors sell their products direct to the consumer. Locavore accepts SNAP (food stamps), Oregon Farm Direct Vouchers, Double Up Food Bucks, and provides an additional 5% discount to recipients of food access support.

Locavore has the largest retail selection of local grass-fed meat in all of Oregon. Locavore also manages five educational programs: WWOLF (Willing Workers On Local Farms) volunteer on farm work parties, Locavore Food School home preservation how-to classes, Locavore Farm School vocational field trips introducing high school age kids to local farms, Edible Adventure School seasonal food gleaning and preservation education, and The Small Farmer Support Program.

“We were hoping to get through 2023 before we needed to replace our Point of Sale system, we planned to put it in the budget for 2024, but unfortunately, the system is so old, we are simply running out of time” says Nicolle Timm-Branch, founder and President.

“Our model is unique in all of the United States and we are proud of how effective and beloved our organization is to the community. Central Oregon Locavore is a gem, not all community's are lucky enough to have a direct to consumer marketplace of nutrient dense, organic, fresh, and flavorful foods. We are hopeful that this community will rally to help us get this new Point of Sale in place before the old one fails completely. I’m not really sure what we would do if that happened, we might have to close the marketplace for a time until we could figure out another solution.”

To donate please visit the Locavore website at www.centraloregonlocavore.org

*All donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law