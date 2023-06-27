Humane Society of Central Oregon CEO Sabrina Slusser steps down after 12 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Community members know that the Humane Society of Central Oregon is an organization that builds bonds and provides caring support for pets and their people. The nonprofit has thrived over the past 12 years under the leadership of Sabrina (Bri) Slusser, who has been HSCO’s Chief Executive Officer since early 2011.

Earlier this month, Bri resigned as the organization's CEO. She plans to leave the nonprofit field following this departure and looks forward to taking some much-needed time to reenergize and plan for her next business opportunity.

During her tenure, Bri endeavored to support the growth of the organization. She launched the current HSCO thrift store and the HSCO mobile clinic, expanded the shelter, and oversaw the development of multiple annual fundraisers.

“The past 12 years have meant the world to me, and I am forever grateful for my time as CEO at HSCO,” stated Bri Slusser. “Aside from the friendships, community relationships, and animals I’ve had the honor of knowing and helping, HSCO has been my home. I will miss the staff, volunteers, and entire pet-loving community dearly.”

HSCO aims to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. The board, staff, and volunteers work with the community and the animals they care for to create thriving and lasting relationships with pets and their people through adoption, volunteer, and fundraising opportunities.

“On behalf of the entire HSCO organization, we’d like to thank Bri for her leadership and accomplishments as CEO,” said Ken Betschart, board president. “She will be missed, and we wish her the best as she moves forward. The executive committee is also looking forward, and we’re ready and excited for this next phase.”

The HSCO Executive Committee is currently in the process of hiring an interim Chief Executive Officer. If you are interested in the Interim or permanent CEO position with HSCO, please contact board member Joey Drucker at jkdrucker@yahoo.com.

For more information about the transition of leadership at HSCO or with questions for Bri or board members, you may also contact Joey Drucker at jkdrucker@yahoo.com or board president Ken Betschart at kennetab@gmail.com.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has been serving the community since 1961, and endeavors to strengthen the human-animal bond by advocating and compassionately caring for animals. HSCO is a Socially Conscious Shelter that strives to ensure the best possible outcomes for homeless companion animals in our care and the community. At the core, HSCO works in collaboration with partners and the community to support the individual needs of people and their pets by providing access to thoughtful resources and services to improve the welfare of all vulnerable animals. Learn more about HSCO by visiting hsco.org.