Oregon Lottery offers offbeat sports betting opportunities during the summer

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – How many hot dogs does it take to win the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest? The contest returns on July 4 (last year’s champion Joey Chestnut ate 63 hot dogs) -- and it’s one of the unique wagers being offered through Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings Sportsbook.

Beyond traditional professional sports such as basketball and football, DraftKings players in Oregon can bet on other offbeat options. Below are some of the events that will be open for wagers this summer:

Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby: July 10 (Seattle, Wash.)

American Cornhole League World Championship: July 29 – August 6 (Rock Hill, S.C.)

Tour de France cycling event: July 1-23

“Typically, summer isn’t the busiest time for sports betting, but there are many opportunities for fun wagers on lesser-known events,” said Kerry Hemphill, Oregon Lottery’s sports betting product manager.

Oregon has had some notable wins on summer events. In 2022, an Oregon DraftKings player wagered $100 on the ATP Montreal tennis event and won $29,350. Another winner wagered $5 on The Open, a British golf tournament, and took home $7,350.

Oregon Lottery debuted its digital format sports betting in October 2019. To play Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings Sportsbook or for more about the game, go to https://www.oregonlottery.org/sports/.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery, visit www.oregonlottery.org.