Forest Service reminder: When visiting national forests over the Fourth, leave the fireworks at home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Forest Service officials are asking everyone to help us prevent forest fires as we celebrate Independence Day.

Here's their news release on the subject:

“While our summer has been mild so far, we’re heading into a warmer, dryer pattern that will increase fire risk across much of Oregon and Washington,” said Ed Hiatt, Assistant Director for Fire Operations with the US Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest. “Enjoy the 4th of July holiday safely and legally by leaving the fireworks at home and making sure your campfire is cold to the touch before you leave it.”

We ask all forest visitors to practice fire safety, while obeying laws implemented to reduce the risk of large wildfires.

Fireworks- All fireworks, exploding targets and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited on National Forests in Oregon and Washington year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays. Regulations are enforced, and violators can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced with up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52) and may be liable for suppression costs and property damage.

“Possession of fireworks on the National Forest System is illegal year-round, please leave your fireworks at home. The Forest Service will increase patrols on duty over the holiday weekend specifically focusing on wildfire prevention and preventable human cased wildfires,” said Forest Service Special Agent in Charge for the Northwest Region Andy Coriell.

Campfires- Please keep your campfire small and never leave it unattended. When leaving your campsite, douse the fire with water, stir, and check your campfire for heat. Fires must be DEAD OUT when left unattended or before leaving the site.

﻿Motorized Vehicles-Please stay on designated routes and obtain the appropriate travel maps before you go. Obey all off-highway motorized travel laws and regulations when exploring the forest on ATVs, side by side or other motor vehicles. Park on surfaces that are free of vegetation. The heat from the undercarriage of your car can start a grass fire. Remember to carry water and a fire extinguisher when travelling in remote areas. And never toss a lit cigarette from your vehicle.