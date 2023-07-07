Carly Colgan named new CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced that Carly Colgan has been hired as its new Chief Executive Officer. Colgan has served as CEO for South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity in Washington since 2018.

“I am honored and grateful to join the dedicated team at Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity,” said Ccolgan. “I look forward to working with the community to increase affordable housing through long term strategies, innovative practices and collaboration.”

At South Puget Sound Habitat, Colgan led the organization out of debt while building more homes than ever before. She is familiar with the housing crisis facing Central Oregon and the integral role that affordable homeownership plays in creating stability and opportunity for hardworking families and individuals. She holds a master’s degree in non-profit management from Regis University in Denver, Colorado and is excited to bring her passion and experience to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity.

“Habitat is a complex organization to run. We’re a mission-driven nonprofit, we’re a housing developer, and we have a retail operation,” said Scott Nordquist, Director of Grants Management for Bend-Redmond Habitat. “We are thrilled to welcome Carly. She’s a talented leader with the expertise and vision to help take our organization to the next level.”

As an avid runner and hiker, Colgan is excited to enjoy the recreation opportunities in Central Oregon. Her wife grew up in Redmond and the couple said they look forward to raising their children near their family. Colgan will officially start with Bend-Redmond Habitat in August.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 220 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org.