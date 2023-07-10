American Red Cross needs more July blood donors to prevent a looming shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The American Red Cross Cascades Region says it continues to see a concerning trend – blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months. Donors are asked to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now to avoid a looming blood shortage.

To help head off a more serious situation, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. The public is encouraged to celebrate a summer of sharks and help shore up the national blood supply by giving in July.

In thanks for helping, the Red Cross is offering several incentives to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks. Additionally, in response to the great need for blood, those who hurry in to help by coming to give July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.

July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts.

All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Gifts. July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark. July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Shark.

By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 11-31:

July 12, 2023

Hyatt Regency – Convention Center, 375 NE Holladay St., Portland, OR, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Federal Hwy. Administration, 610 E 5th St., Vancouver, WA, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pacific Source Community Solutions, 2965 NE Conners Ave, Bend, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Oregon Opportunities, 548 Business Park Dr., Medford, OR, 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

July 14, 2023

Sunset Presbyterian Church, 14986 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 12:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

July 15, 2023

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave, Vancouver, WA, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

St. Mark C.M.E. Church, 1167 Sam Reynolds St., Eugene, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

July 18, 2023

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive, Suite 102, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

July 19, 2023

KOIN Tower, 222 SW Columbia St., Portland, OR, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

St. Charles Medical Center, 2500 NE Neff Rd., Bend, OR, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Eugene Masonic Temple, 2777 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Eugene, OR,12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 21, 2023

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond St., Suite 110, Bend, OR, 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mercy Flights, 2020 Milligan Way, Medford, OR, 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

July 24, 2023

Happy Valley Community Church, 10601 SE 129th Ave., Happy Valley, OR, 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

A stable blood and platelet supply is critical to national preparedness. Additionally, as we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood and is the primary blood supplier to 65 hospitals throughout Washington and Oregon; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.