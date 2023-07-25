Discover Your Forest, Ochoco National Forest extend application deadline for Young Women’s Career Camp

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) --Discover Your Forest and the Ochoco National Forest have extended until August 1 the deadline to apply for the Young Women’s Natural Resource Career Camp, to be held August 29-31 at Wildcat Campground on the Ochoco National Forest outside of Prineville.

Young women from around Central Oregon entering grades 10-12 are encouraged to apply for this three-day camp. During the camp, female members of the Forest Service and Discover Your Forest will supervise and mentor young women who will learn about various specialties and careers in federal land management, including wildlife biology, engineering, recreation, law enforcement, wildland fire, and more.

This combined effort by Discover Your Forest and the Ochoco National Forest is intended to introduce young women to careers in natural resources. This camp is free of charge to young women in Central Oregon and daily meals, equipment, and transportation will be provided for the selected participants.

An education scholarship is awarded upon program completion (in the amount $100.00) to be used for school supplies, tuition or books.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Tuesday, August 1. For more information or to apply for the day-camp, contact Emily Curtis at emily.curtis@discovernw.org.

Discover Your Forest is the nonprofit stewardship partner of the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. Learn more about their mission at: https://discoveryourforest.org/