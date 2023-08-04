High Desert Chamber Music announces schedule for 16th season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – High Desert Chamber Music announces the 2023-24 Season Schedule for their Sixteenth Season in Central Oregon!

This year features the Fauré Quartett – October 8, 2023, Kaplan Duo – December 15, 2023, Aviara Trio – February 14, 2024, Sakura Cello Quintet – April 12, 2024, and the Crown City String Quartet – May 17, 2024.

In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is the Annual Gala, which includes a Performance, Dinner, Silent Auction, and Dessert Dash. Bob Shaw returns as the emcee for the evening. This will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 6:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

“Our sixteenth season will feature the Central Oregon debuts of a piano quartet from Germany, a father-son duo, and a cello quintet. Returning by popular demand is a well-known piano trio and our resident group,” states HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Building on last season’s success and momentum, we are thrilled with this year’s exciting offerings and invite you to come hear the music!”

The season opens in October with the debut of the Fauré Quartett, one of the world’s leading piano quartets. This international prize-winning group from Germany are pioneers in their field and discover new sound fields in chamber music in addition to performing traditional repertoire.

The Kaplan Duo is made up of one of the leading violinists of his generation Mark Kaplan, and Yamaha Artist David Kaplan. This father/son duo has concertized and performed in numerous chamber music series throughout the country. While in Bend, both Mark and David will present a Master Class for violin and piano, respectively. These events are presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

The annual Valentine’s Day concert at the Tower Theatre features the Aviara Trio, back bypopular demand. They have been frequent performers in the HDCM Concert Series, and you won’t want to miss this love and romance-themed program. This best-selling event includes a complimentary rose for concert-goers and a custom treat from Goody’s Chocolates!

Hailed as “brilliant” and “superb”, the Sakura Cello Quintet is a unique and versatile quintet that is built on the artistry and virtuosity of its members. Their inventive programs are constructed around conceptual threads, and they will be making their Central Oregon debut.

The season will conclude with the Crown City String Quartet. Based in Pasadena, they have been the resident group featured since 2008, and their concerts are consistently audience favorites. This season’s activities will include premiering and recording a newly commissioned work by composer Chris Thomas for the HDCM Concert Series in Bend and the Chemeketa Community College Concert Series Salem.

The entire season will be presented at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, including the Gala, with the exception of the Valentine’s Day concert, which will be held at the Tower Theatre. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.