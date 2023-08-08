Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture in Sisters opens 2024 artist residency applications

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture invites artists, ecological scientists, researchers and scholars whose work explores the theme of "Transitions & Migration" to apply for a 2024 residency in Sisters.

This residency provides a unique opportunity to explore and engage with the multifaceted aspects of migration and transformation, encompassing not only human movement but also the interconnectedness of all living beings. The application deadline is September 30, 2023, 11:59pm, PST.

The vision at Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture (PMRCAA) is to connect sustainable agricultural practices, conservation, arts, and sciences with traditional and contemporary arts, crafts and skills integral to ranching life.

PMRCAA's residency program offers a space where cultural practitioners, ecological scientists, and creative thinkers can immerse themselves in their work and research through access to studios, open spaces, and beautiful scenery. PMRCAA seeks cultural practitioners and scientists who want to engage with the atmosphere of a working ranch and with the local community.

Transitions and migrations serve as an integral aspect of the human experience, exerting influence upon cultures, societies, and ecosystems. However, it is important to recognize that migration extends beyond human movement alone. When examining transitions and migration through the lens of humans and beyond-humans, we encompass the processes of movement, change, and adaptation experienced by all living beings in their intricate interactions and interconnectedness. We acknowledge that humans do not exist as solitary actors but rather as integral components of a complex web of relationships that encompass animals, plants, ecosystems, and the environment.

Considering this understanding, PMRCAA is delighted to share a residency program that aspires to explore migration in its broadest context. By examining the movement and adaptation of all living beings, including animals, plants, microorganisms, and even ideas, we aim to capture the essence of these transitions and migrations in both the human and natural realms.

Our primary focus is to highlight the magnificence, resilience, and vulnerability of our planet. We warmly invite artists, cultural workers, scientists, scholars, and researchers to delve into the intricate complexities of migration. By considering factors such as climate change, displacement, diaspora, urbanization, colonization, technological advancements, and the entanglements between human and non-human migrations, we hope to shed light on the multifaceted nature of these processes.

Through our collective exploration, we seek to illuminate the interconnectedness of all beings and the dynamic processes that shape our world. It is our sincere aspiration that this endeavor will inspire empathy, understanding, and stewardship of our environment. Together, we hope to embark on a transformative journey that celebrates the interplay between humans and beyond-humans, fostering a deep appreciation for the interdependence and shared destiny that binds us all.

Residency opportunities are between 2 and 4 weeks and are open to artists based in the USA. All disciplines are welcome for this self-directed residency. PMRCAA will provide studio space, accommodation, stipend, access to equipment, specialized facilities and/or technical support, opportunities to develop relationships and work with local or regional artists/residents/organizations.



PMRCAA leadership will host four Zoom Q&A sessions about the 2024 residency program. These will be informal, attendee-oriented sessions. PMRCAA leadership will begin by sharing about the residency program, but most of the session will be designated for answering questions posed by those in attendance. Please join at your convenience and do not feel obligated to attend the sessions in their entirety.

Space is limited and registration is required. Due to high demand, we ask that interested attendees register for only one of the Q&A sessions.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 2–3pm PST, register here.

Thursday, August 17, 2023 4–5pm PST, register here.

Friday, August 18, 2023 9–10am PST, register here.

Friday, August 18, 2023 12–1pm PST, register here.



Please visit our website for more information and to apply. Applications are due September 30, 2023, 11:59pm PST.

About Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture.

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture (PMRCAA) is located on the historic Pine Meadow Ranch, a 260-acre working ranch in Sisters, Oregon at the base of the Cascade Mountains. The vision of PMRCAA is to connect sustainable agriculture, conservation arts and sciences with traditional and contemporary crafts and skills.

Our work is grounded in a strong sense of place and community, and the diversity and multiple perspectives of the people that call our region home are deeply valued. PMRCAA is located on the traditional territory of the Wasco, Warm Springs, and Paiute peoples. As we work to support the long-term resilience of this eco-system, and its people, we recognize the many ways indigenous peoples continue to shape, create and care for these lands.

Today, Pine Meadow Ranch operates as a program of the Sisters-based Roundhouse Foundation and it continues to operate as a working ranch. This program is developing and expanding its work in the arts, agricultural and ecological projects working with the unique assets on the property.

For more information about the Foundation or PMRCAA please visit www.RoundhouseFoundation.org.