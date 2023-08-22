Bend nonprofit launches low-cost veterinary clinics to serve those with financial hardships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Ask many animal owners in Central Oregon, and they will say that the cost of veterinary care is shockingly expensive and potentially out of reach. The Rawley Project, through its FIXbend program, is launching the SOS Clinic, a new way to bring critical services to those who can’t afford basic veterinary services.

The SOS Clinics are half- and full-day clinics offering spay, neuter, vaccine and microchip services for owners who have demonstrated significant financial hardship. Each person is required to contribute an amount of money that they determine they can afford, and the rest is covered by the Rawley Project.

The team expects to be able to care for up to 55 animals in a full day clinic or 25-30 animals in a half day.

Amanda Wheeler, executive director and founder of the Rawley Project, says, “As an animal protection and welfare organization, it is our job to tackle the challenges facing pets and their owners in our community. Currently, that is accessing affordable veterinary care. SOS clinics are dedicated to stepping up to challenges in our community and finding a way to provide the basic services that owners and pets need.”

The Rawley Project is able to offer this service thanks to a dedicated team of clinic volunteers and local veterinarians specializing in high volume spay and neuter who are able to offer their time and skill at a discounted rate.

The organization is currently seeking corporate and individual sponsors who are interested in helping to make affordable veterinary care accessible to more people across the tri-county. Sponsorships are available for full-day and half-day clinics, as well as for single animals or services.

For more information about The Rawley Project, visit the organization’s Website, Facebook, or Instagram pages. For more on FIXbend’s low cost spay, neuter, vaccine & microchip effort, visit the program’s Website, Facebook, or Instagram pages. Sponsorship details can be found here.

About The Rawley Project

The Rawley Project is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit animal protection and welfare organization that was created to help dogs that may be suffering from a life of cruelty, neglect and/or abandonment. Additionally, we strive to serve our community by providing protection and refuge for pets with humans in crisis and we work to provide affordable care to reduce the overpopulation of dogs and cats through our sterilization and wellness program, FIXBend. We strive to be transparent, collaborative, inclusive and progressive. Together, we can make a difference.