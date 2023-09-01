ODOT cracks down on unauthorized movers, offers tips to choose a moving company

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Choosing the right moving company should include more research than just a quick online search. Entrusting your belongings to an uncertified mover can result in damage, mishandling, overcharging, and even theft.

The Oregon Department of Transportation in partnership with local law enforcement agencies addressed the issue of illegal household goods moving companies in an operation in Clackamas County on Wednesday to enforce regulations that safeguard the public and uphold the integrity of reputable moving companies.

Law enforcement agencies cited the unauthorized moving companies for failure to obtain a certificate for commercial transportation of property. Others received additional citations or warnings.

Why Moving Companies Need Certification in Oregon

In Oregon, moving companies are regulated to keep consumers safe. According to state law, any individual or company offering to transport household items must be certified by ODOT. To get certified, applicants need to prove they are fit, able and willing to provide this service.

By enforcing this statute, ODOT aims to eliminate unlicensed and dishonest moving companies that can be dangerous, provide poor service, and put customers at risk.

Highlights of the Operation

During the operation on Wednesday, ODOT's Commerce and Compliance Division invited unauthorized companies that advertise moving services to a location in Clackamas County. Representatives from ODOT, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon City Police Department informed the companies about how to become authorized movers in the state.

Nine companies participated, and citations were issued for several violations see list at the end of this release.

The collaboration between ODOT and local law enforcement aims to:

Protect Consumers: Prevent fraudulent and unsafe practices that some unauthorized movers might use, like charging too much, damaging items, or stealing belongings.

Prevent fraudulent and unsafe practices that some unauthorized movers might use, like charging too much, damaging items, or stealing belongings. Ensure Fair Competition: Support licensed and trustworthy moving companies by reducing competition from unlicensed movers.

Support licensed and trustworthy moving companies by reducing competition from unlicensed movers. Raise Public Awareness: Educate the public about the importance of hiring licensed moving companies for a secure and smooth move.

Educate the public about the importance of hiring licensed moving companies for a secure and smooth move. Enforce Regulations: Actively enforce the statute to identify and penalize illegal movers who operate outside the law.

Actively enforce the statute to identify and penalize illegal movers who operate outside the law. Educate Unauthorized Movers: Give unauthorized movers an opportunity to meet ODOT staff and receive information on how to operate in compliance with Oregon’s laws and rules.

Don’t put your stuff or yourself in harm’s way. Tips for Choosing a Moving Company

ODOT advises anyone looking to hire a moving company to:

Check Certification: Make sure the mover is certified by ODOT. Intrastate movers should have this certification, which involves background checks and adherence to an approved tariff of prices. You can find Certified movers on ODOT’s Household Goods Moving website.

Make sure the mover is certified by ODOT. Intrastate movers should have this certification, which involves background checks and adherence to an approved tariff of prices. You can find Certified movers on ODOT’s Household Goods Moving website. Research: Read reviews and gather information. Be cautious of movers with little information or no physical location.

Complain if Needed: Victims of illegal movers can report issues to the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division.

How to become a certified mover

If you are interested in becoming a certified household goods mover in Oregon, find out how here: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/mct/pages/householdgoodsmoving.aspx.

Companies were issued citations and violations based on Oregon Revised Statute and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations:

Smoove Move ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate.

Bocogo LLC ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 392.9b(a) Operating without USDOT registration. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate.

Pacific Coast Professional Movers ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 393.95(a) Did not have required fire extinguisher. FMCSR 393.25(f) stop lamp violations FMCSR 393.9(a) Inoperative turn signal FMCSR 390.21T(b) Carrier name and/or USDOT number not displayed as required.

My Truck is Your Truck ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate. ORS 811.175 Driving while suspended.

Groovin Moovin / Pro Movers LLC ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate.

Boy Wonder Logistics ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate. FMCSR 392.9b(a) Operating without an active USDOT number.

The River City Dude ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority.

All Oregon Junk Removal & Moving ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 383.23(a)(2) Operating a commercial motor vehicle without a CDL. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate. FMCSR 393.95(a) Did not have required fire extinguisher. FMCSR 393.95(f) No warning devices

PNW Moving Co. LLC ORS 825.100 Operating without proper authority. FMCSR 391.41(a)(1) Operating without a medical certificate. FMCSR 392.9b(a) Operating without an active USDOT number.



Arrest during this operation: ORS 166.250 unlawful possession of a firearm.