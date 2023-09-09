Wiener Dog Race and Running of the Bull(dogs) coming up at the Bend Fall Festival

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's beloved First Interstate Bank Bend Fall Festival is here, and this year, it's bringing a whole lot more to the streets – or rather, the racetrack. The Bend Fall Festival is thrilled to announce the inclusion of two exciting races that will have tails wagging and spectators cheering: the Weiner Dog Race and the Running of the Bull(dog)s!

Sponsored by Veterinary Referral Services of Central Oregon, this promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family. On Sunday, October 1st at Noon, festivalgoers can join in the festivities at Troy Field in downtown Bend and witness the race of a lifetime.

Running of the Bulldogs: Bulldozing the Competition! The Bend Fall Festival is turning up the heat with the Running of the Bull(dog)s. Watch these robust bulldogs show off their strength and determination as they thunder down the track. Competitors must be purebred Bulldog (English Bulldog) or French Bulldog. The Running of the Bull(dog)s begins at noon.

Weiner Dog Race: Dash to Victory! Dachshunds of all sizes and colors will gather to compete in the eagerly anticipated Weiner Dog Race. Cheer on your favorite four-legged friend as they chase the title of fastest wiener dog in town! Dachshunds begin their dash at 1:00om. Competitors must be purebred miniature or standard Dachshunds.

This fantastic event isn't just about fun and games; it's also for a great cause. All proceeds from the registration fees, set at just $20, will go towards supporting the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO). HSCO is an organization with extensive experience in all aspects of the race, ensuring the welfare and safety of all participating dogs. We are deeply grateful to have them as an integral part of our team.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 1st, 2023

Time: Running of the Bull(dog)s start at Noon, Weiner Dog Races begin at 1:00pm, late registration begins at 11am

Location: Troy Field in Downtown Bend

Registration: http://tiny.cc/WDRRunningOfBulls

Whether you're a dog enthusiast, a festival lover, or just looking for some family-friendly entertainment, the Bend Fall Festival's Weiner Dog Race and Running of the Bulldogs will not disappoint. Mark your calendars, and don't miss this unique blend of Oktoberfest spirit and canine athleticism.

To register your furry friend and learn more about the event, visit our website at www.bendfallfestival.com