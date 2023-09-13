Oregon Folklife Network seeking project applications for Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The University of Oregon’s Oregon Folklife Network is accepting applications until Monday, October 2, for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (TAAP) for projects in 2024.

The program offers traditional artists and culture keepers a $3,500 stipend to teach their cultural practices to apprentices from their same communities, Tribes, sacred or occupational groups.

The stipend supports accomplished artists, elder culture bearers, and community-trusted tradition keepers to share their knowledge, skills and expertise with apprentices of great promise, empowering them to carry on and strengthen Oregon’s living cultural traditions.

Apprenticeship teams agree to a video interview and make a public presentation, which can be in their own communities or hosted at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at University of Oregon in Eugene.

Oregon’s 2023 TAAP awards supported Kalapuya basketweaver Stephanie Craig (Grand Ronde); South Indian vina and voice performer/teacher Sreevidhya Chandramouli (Portland); Guinean master drummer/dancer Alseny Yansane (Eugene), Mexican charro Antonio Huerta (Springfield); and Hawaiian Hula dancer/teacher Andrea Luchese (Ashland).

Oregon Folklife Network seeks a slate of artists in 2024 representing artists, demographics, and regions under-represented in the prior ten years of funding. All Oregonians practicing cultural traditions emerging from their heritage or Tribes are encouraged to apply. This program does not fund historic reenactments or cultural appropriation.

To learn more about application procedures and eligibility or to recommend a TAAP applicant, view our guidelines online, email ofn@uoregon.edu, or call 541-346-3820. Oregon Folklife Network staff members are available to provide application advice and will provide feedback on draft applications up to one weeks prior to the deadline.

Completed applications are due no later than 5 pm on Monday, October 2 at the Oregon Folklife Network, 242 Knight Library, 6204 University of Oregon, Eugene, OR 97403-6204. NOTE: This is NOT a postmark deadline.