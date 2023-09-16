City of Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of Sept. 16-22

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of Sept. 16-22.

City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.

NEW CLOSURES:

SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Friday, September 15 through Thursday, September 28

Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974

ONGOING CLOSURES:

Ochoco Highway (126) near intersection of SE Ochoco Way – Reduced speed on Highway 126 and Partial lane closure On Ochoco Way September 8 – September 29, Oasis Village Utility

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.

Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10 th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections. Paving on SW 6 th ST road will be closed from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer ave. from 7am to 5pm use alt routes.

ST road will be closed from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer ave. from 7am to 5pm use alt routes. Traffic control change on SW 35th St and Antler Ave this has changed to a 4 way stop please use caution.

NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.

Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.