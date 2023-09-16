City of Redmond planned road closures and delays update: Week of Sept. 16-22
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the city of Redmond's planned road closures and delays update for the week of Sept. 16-22.
City of Redmond road closures can be viewed on the Redmond Area Street Closures, Events and Delays Map and ODOT TripCheck.
NEW CLOSURES:
- SW 6th St. between Glacier & Forrest Ave. – one-lane closure Friday, September 15 through Thursday, September 28
Extend Water service to building. Contractor is Tim Barrier at (541) 815-2974
ONGOING CLOSURES:
- Ochoco Highway (126) near intersection of SE Ochoco Way – Reduced speed on Highway 126 and Partial lane closure On Ochoco Way September 8 – September 29, Oasis Village Utility
CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:
- Thermoplastic installation as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections around the city. This is currently taking place at night from 7pm to 4:30am. Please exercise caution during temporary lane closures.
- Asphalt crack seal operations will be occurring throughout the city as weather permits; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Paving on SE Sisters Ave and SE 10th St ; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.
- Paving on SW 6th ST road will be closed from SW Tamarack Ct to SW Reindeer ave. from 7am to 5pm use alt routes.
- Traffic control change on SW 35th St and Antler Ave this has changed to a 4 way stop please use caution.
NOTE - During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.
Your Tax Dollars at Work: City of Redmond invests $1.5 million annually to keep Redmond’s streets smooth, clean, and safe.