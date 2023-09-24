American Legion’s new national commander to pay a visit to Sisters Post 86; dinner planned

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- John Miller, Commander of Sisters American Legion Post 86, announced that Daniel J. Seehafer, newly elected National Commander of the American Legion will visit Sisters on Tuesday. Post 86 will host a dinner at Spoons in Sisters, at 6 PM, to welcome Commander Seehafer to Sisters.

Traveling with Commander Seehafer will be Cory Brockman, Commander of the Oregon Department, and his wife, Catherine Brockman, Oregon Department Auxiliary President; Kevin Owens, National Executive Committeeman; Eugene Hellickson, Alternate National Executive Committeeman, from Sisters; and Michael Rohan, Aid to the National Commander.

Seehafer is a native of Merrill, WI. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Ministry from Concordia University, Mequon, WI, and a Master of Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, IN.

Daniel was commissioned as a Naval Officer in March of 1995, and enrolled in the Navy Chaplaincy program. His service time as a chaplain candidate in the Navy enabled him to spend time not only with the Navy personnel (San Diego, CA, Newport, RI, Everett, WA, USS Paul F. Foster) but also with the Marine Corps (Camp Pendleton, CA). He will always cherish the time spent in uniform.

In August of 1997, he came to Horicon, WI, and was installed as the Assistant Pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and School. In October 2000, he accepted the position of Administrative Pastor at St. Stephen, where he is currently serving.

As his uniform changed throughout the years, his service to God and Country certainly has not--holding numerous positions within the American Legion throughout his 17-year membership. From "JUST" being "ASKED," he joined Post 157, Horicon, WI, became a "Paid Up For Life Member" and was overwhelmingly elected as their Post Adjutant.

From this first leadership position, Mr. Seehafer eventually became Post, County, and District Commander (currently holding). He also was the State Chaplain of WI (2006), the National Chaplain (2010-2011), and a recent graduate (2012) of the American Legion College.

Besides holding various committee positions within the American Legion, Seehafer is also a member of ANAVICUS, Past Commander's Club (WI), S.A.L, and still finds the time to be very active within his community--as he was recognized as the "Legionnaire of the Year" in 2009 (County/District levels).

Daniel is married to his wife Denise. They have two children, Jacob (8) and Emma (4), and reside in the town of Beaver Dam.