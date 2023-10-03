171 arts organizations, 10 in C.O., to share $1.38 million in operating support grants from Oregon Arts Commission
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Awards totaling $1,382,696 will be distributed to 171 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024.
Ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, the unrestricted awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets of more than $150,000. The Arts Commission determines awards based on number of applications and available grant funds.
“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming," said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”
There are 13 organizations new to the program this year, as the number of eligible organizations has grown.
FY2024 Operating Support Grants by region:
Central
BendFilm, Bend: $6,963
Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000
Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781
High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781
Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466
Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047
Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128
The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000
The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163
Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380
Greater Eastern – North
Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215
Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575
Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128
Greater Eastern – South
Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835
Portland Metro
45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128
Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781
Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180
All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401
All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656
Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896
Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045
A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128
Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933
Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461
BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394
Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580
Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648
Caldera, Portland: $18,977
Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275
Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548
Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594
Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128
CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128
Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128
Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000
Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610
Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736
Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140
Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753
Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128
Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463
In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614
Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177
Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000
Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829
Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017
Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335
Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635
MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522
Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781
Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477
Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573
Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128
My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771
North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411
Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165
Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476
Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220
Open Signal, Portland: $21,188
Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047
Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781
Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411
Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044
Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278
Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154
Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655
Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550
Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781
Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000
Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889
Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552
Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330
PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781
PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852
PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803
Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601
Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128
Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000
Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806
Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000
Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128
Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128
Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584
Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202
Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645
Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000
Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428
Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175
Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835
Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273
Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331
Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565
Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000
Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492
SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506
Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148
Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128
The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303
The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812
Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396
Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256
triangle productions, Portland: $5,206
Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635
Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128
Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134
White Bird, Portland: $11,299
Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781
Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277
Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476
Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140
Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394
Mid-Valley
Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642
Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128
Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781
Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546
Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922
Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959
Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128
Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468
North Central
Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858
North Coast
Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002
Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781
Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443
Northeast
Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128
Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857
Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128
South Central
Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791
South Coast
Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623
Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717
Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391
South Valley/Mid Coast
Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395
Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000
Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030
Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604
Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687
Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128
Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914
Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216
Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656
Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342
Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000
Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472
Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159
Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461
Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814
Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128
Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015
Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891
Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460
Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300
The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128
University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834
Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781
Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781
Southern
Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $3,781
Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,128
Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,128
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000
Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,949
Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,316
Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128
Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,128
Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,128
Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,128
Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,128
Region and counties key:
Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)
Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)
Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur Counties)
Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)
Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)
North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)
North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)
Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)
South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)
South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)
South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)
Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon Legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at artscommission.oregon.gov.