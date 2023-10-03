Skip to Content
Community Billboard

171 arts organizations, 10 in C.O., to share $1.38 million in operating support grants from Oregon Arts Commission

Oregon Arts Commission
By
Published 3:33 PM

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Awards totaling $1,382,696 will be distributed to 171 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024. 

Ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, the unrestricted awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets of more than $150,000. The Arts Commission determines awards based on number of applications and available grant funds.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming," said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.” 

There are 13 organizations new to the program this year, as the number of eligible organizations has grown.

FY2024 Operating Support Grants by region:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $6,963

Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000 

Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781

High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781

Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047 

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128 

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000

The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163 

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215 

Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575 

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128

Greater Eastern – South

Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128 

Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180 

All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896

Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128 

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933 

Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394 

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580 

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648

Caldera, Portland: $18,977 

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275 

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548 

Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594 

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128 

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128

Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000 

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610 

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736 

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140 

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753 

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128 

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463 

In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614 

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177 

Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829 

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017 

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335 

Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522 

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781

Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477 

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573 

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128 

My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771

North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411 

Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165 

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476 

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220

Open Signal, Portland: $21,188 

Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047

Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411 

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044 

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278 

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154 

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655 

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550 

Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000 

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552 

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330 

PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781

PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852 

PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601 

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128 

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000 

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806 

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000 

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128 

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128 

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584 

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645 

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000 

Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428 

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175 

Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273 

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331 

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565 

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000 

Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492 

SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148 

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128 

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303 

The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812 

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396 

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256 

triangle productions, Portland: $5,206 

Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128 

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134 

White Bird, Portland: $11,299

Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781 

Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277 

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476 

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140 

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642 

Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128 

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781 

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546 

Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922 

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959 

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128 

Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468

North Central 

Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858

North Coast

Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002

Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128 

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128 

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857 

Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128

South Central

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391

South Valley/Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395 

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000 

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030 

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687 

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128 

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914 

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216 

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656 

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342 

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000 

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159 

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461 

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787 

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814 

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128 

Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128 

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891 

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460

Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781 

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300 

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128 

University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781

Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781

Southern

Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $3,781

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,128

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,128 

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000 

Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,949

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,316 

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128 

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,128 

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,128 

Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,128 

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,128

Region and counties key: 

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur Counties)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)   

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties) 

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties) 

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties) 

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties) 

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties) 

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties) 

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon Legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development. 


The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at artscommission.oregon.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Community Billboard

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content