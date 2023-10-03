171 arts organizations, 10 in C.O., to share $1.38 million in operating support grants from Oregon Arts Commission

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Awards totaling $1,382,696 will be distributed to 171 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s Operating Support Program for fiscal year 2024.

Ranging from $3,000 to $25,000, the unrestricted awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets of more than $150,000. The Arts Commission determines awards based on number of applications and available grant funds.

“Operating support is crucial to organizations as these funds can be used at their discretion to sustain artistic programming," said Arts Commission Chair Subashini Ganesan-Forbes. “Grant recipients (and their peers) also see this grant as a sign of our trust in their vision, capacity and importance to the Oregon arts ecosystem.”

There are 13 organizations new to the program this year, as the number of eligible organizations has grown.

FY2024 Operating Support Grants by region:

Central

BendFilm, Bend: $6,963

Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend: $3,000

Central Oregon Symphony Association, Bend: $3,781

High Desert Chamber Music, $3,781

Scalehouse, Bend: $4,466

Sisters Folk Festival, Inc., Sisters: $10,047

Sunriver Music Festival, Sunriver: $4,128

The High Desert Museum, Bend: $25,000

The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs: $7,163

Tower Theatre Foundation, Inc., Bend: $13,380

Greater Eastern – North

Arts Council of Pendleton, Pendleton: $9,215

Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts, Pendleton: $4,575

Oregon East Symphony, Inc., Pendleton: $4,128

Greater Eastern – South

Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City: $4,835

Portland Metro

45th Parallel, Portland: $4,128

Advance Gender Equity in the Arts, Portland: $3,781

Alberta Abbey Foundation, Portland: $5,180

All Ages Music Portland, Portland: $6,401

All Classical Public Media, Inc., Portland: $18,656

Artists Repertory Theatre, Portland: $13,896

Arts Action Alliance Foundation, Oregon City: $7,045

A-WOL Dance Collective, Inc., Clackamas: $4,128

Bag & Baggage Productions, Inc., Hillsboro: $6,933

Beaverton Arts Foundation, Beaverton: $16,461

BodyVox Inc. , Portland: $11,394

Bosco-Milligan Foundation, Portland: $4,580

Broadway Rose Theatre Company, Tigard: $14,648

Caldera, Portland: $18,977

Cappella Romana Inc., Portland: $7,275

Chamber Music Northwest , Portland: $14,548

Children's Healing Art Project, Portland: $4,594

Clackamas Repertory Theatre, Oregon City: $4,128

CoHo Productions Ltd, Portland: $4,128

Corrib Theatre, Portland: $4,128

Cracked Pots, Inc, Portland: $3,000

Curious Comedy Productions, Portland: $5,610

Echo Theater Company, Portland: $4,736

Film Action Oregon dba Hollywood Theatre, Portland: $14,140

Friends of Chamber Music, Portland: $7,753

Hand2Mouth, Portland: $4,128

Imago the Theatre Mask Ensemble, Portland: $5,463

In a Landscape, Portland: $5,614

Independent Publishing Resource Center Inc., Portland: $6,177

Japanese Garden Society of Oregon, Portland: $25,000

Lakewood Theatre Company, Lake Oswego: $12,829

Literary Arts Inc., Portland: $22,017

Live Wire Radio, Portland: $7,335

Metroarts Inc, Portland: $4,635

MetroEast Community Media, Gresham: $12,522

Metropolitan Youth Symphony, Portland: $8,781

Michael Allen Harrison’s Play It Forward, Beaverton: $5,477

Miracle Theatre Group, Portland: $17,573

Music Workshop, Portland: $4,128

My Voice Music, Portland: $5,771

North Pole Studio, Portland: $4,411

Northwest Children's Theater & School Inc., Portland: $15,165

Northwest Professional Dance Project, Portland: $9,476

Old Church Society, Inc., Portland: $7,220

Open Signal, Portland: $21,188

Opera Theater of Oregon, Portland: $5,047

Oregon Arts Watch, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Ballet Theatre, Portland: $15,411

Oregon BRAVO Youth Orchestras, Portland: $12,044

Oregon Center for Contemporary Art, Portland: $9,278

Oregon Center for the Photographic Arts, Portland: $5,154

Oregon Children's Theatre Company, Portland: $16,655

Oregon Repertory Singers, Gladstone: $4,550

Oregon Society of Artists, Portland: $3,781

Oregon Symphony Association, Portland: $25,000

Oregon Symphony Association in Salem, Portland: $4,889

Outside the Frame, Portland: $5,552

Pacific Youth Choir, Portland: $6,330

PassinArt: A Theatre Company, Portland: $3,781

PHAME Academy, Portland: $7,852

PlayWrite, Portland: $4,803

Polaris Dance Company, Portland: $6,601

Portland Actors Conservatory, Portland: $4,128

Portland Art Museum, Portland: $25,000

Portland Baroque Orchestra, Portland: $9,806

Portland Center Stage at The Armory, Portland: $25,000

Portland Columbia Symphony, Portland: $4,128

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble, Portland: $4,128

Portland Gay Men's Chorus Inc., Portland: $6,584

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, Portland: $15,202

Portland Jazz Festival, Inc. dba PDX Jazz, Portland: $7,645

Portland Opera Association, Portland: $25,000

Portland Piano International, Portland: $5,428

Portland Playhouse, Portland: $12,175

Portland Revels, Portland: $4,835

Portland Street Art Alliance, Portland: $5,273

Portland Youth Philharmonic, Portland: $9,331

Profile Theatre Project, Portland: $6,565

Regional Arts & Culture Council, Portland: $25,000

Resonance Vocal Ensemble, Portland: $4,492

SCRAP Creative Reuse, Portland: $7,506

Shaking the Tree Theatre, Portland: $4,148

Stumptown Stages, Lake Oswego: $4,128

The Portland Ballet, Portland: $7,303

The Red Door Project, Portland: $7,812

Third Angle New Music Ensemble, Portland: $4,396

Third Rail Repertory Theatre, Portland: $7,256

triangle productions, Portland: $5,206

Tualatin Valley Creates, Beaverton: $4,635

Vibe of Portland, Portland: $4,128

Western Alliance of Arts Administrators Foundation, Portland: $6,134

White Bird, Portland: $11,299

Willamette Writers, Portland: $3,781

Write Around Portland, Portland: $8,277

Young Audiences of Oregon, Portland: $13,476

Young Musicians & Artists, Portland: $4,140

Youth Music Project , West Linn: $11,394

Mid-Valley

Chehalem Center Association, Newberg: $7,642

Children's Educational Theatre, Salem: $4,128

Enlightened Theatrics, Salem: $3,781

Historic Elsinore Theatre Inc., Salem: $9,546

Salem Art Association, Salem: $9,922

Salem Multicultural Institute, Salem: $5,959

Willamette Art Center, Salem: $4,128

Willamette University/Hallie Ford Museum of Art, Salem: $8,468

North Central

Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River: $5,858

North Coast

Coaster Theatre Playhouse, Cannon Beach: $5,002

Hoffman Center for the Arts, Manzanita: $3,781

Liberty Restoration Inc., Astoria: $11,443

Northeast

Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center Inc., Baker City: $4,128

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc., La Grande: $4,128

Fishtrap Inc., Enterprise: $5,857

Friends of the Opera House, Elgin: $3,792

Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph: $4,128

South Central

Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Falls: $10,791

South Coast

Artula Institute for Art and Environmental Education, Bandon: $5,623

Coos Art Museum, Coos Bay: $4,717

Umpqua Valley Arts Association, Roseburg: $5,391

South Valley/Mid Coast

Ballet Fantastique, Eugene: $6,395

Chamber Music Amici, Eugene: $3,000

Community Center for the Performing Arts, Eugene: $6,030

Comunidad y Herencia Cultural, Springfield: $4,604

Corvallis Arts Center Inc., Corvallis: $5,687

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association, Corvallis: $4,128

Cottage Theatre, Cottage Grove: $7,914

Delgani String Quartet, Eugene: $4,216

Eugene Ballet Company, Eugene: $12,656

Eugene Concert Choir Inc., Eugene: $5,342

Eugene Opera, Eugene: $3,000

Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, Eugene: $4,472

Eugene Symphony Association, Inc., Eugene: $19,159

Joint Forces Dance Company, Eugene: $4,461

Lane Arts Council, Eugene: $15,787

Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $4,814

Maude I. Kerns Art Center, Eugene: $4,128

Maxtivity, Philomath: $3,781

Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,128

Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,015

Oregon Contemporary Theatre, Eugene: $5,891

Shedd Institute for the Arts, The John G. , Eugene: $14,460

Siletz Bay Music Festival, Lincoln City: $3,781

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $9,300

The Very Little Theatre, Eugene: $4,128

University of Oregon Foundation – Oregon Bach Festival, Eugene: $16,834

Whiteside Theatre Foundation, Corvallis: $3,781

Wordcrafters in Eugene, Eugene: $3,781

Southern

Anima Mundi Productions, Phoenix: $3,781

Collaborative Theatre Project Inc., Medford: $4,128

Grants Pass Museum of Art, Grants Pass: $4,128

Oregon Shakespeare Festival Association, Ashland: $25,000

Peter Britt Gardens Arts and Music Festival Association, Medford: $20,949

Rogue Valley Art Association, Medford: $5,316

Rogue Valley Chorale Association, Medford: $4,128

Rogue World Music, Ashland: $4,128

Southern Oregon Repertory Singers, Ashland: $4,128

Southern Oregon University/ Chamber Music Concerts, Ashland: $4,128

Youth Symphony of Southern Oregon, Medford: $4,128

Region and counties key:

Central (Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook Counties)

Greater Eastern North (Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla, Wheeler and Grant Counties)

Greater Eastern South (Harney and Malheur Counties)

Portland Metro (Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties)

Mid-Valley (Yamhill, Polk and Marion Counties)

North Central (Hood River, Wasco and Sherman Counties)

North Coast (Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook Counties)

Northeast (Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties)

South Central (Klamath and Lake Counties)

South Coast (Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties)

South Valley/Mid-Coast (Lincoln, Benton, Linn and Lane Counties)

Southern (Josephine and Jackson Counties)

The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts. The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities. In 2003, the Oregon Legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.



The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust. More information about the Oregon Arts Commission is available online at artscommission.oregon.gov.