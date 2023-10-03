Annemarie Hamlin appointed to High Desert Education Service District board of directors

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The High Desert Education Service District announced this month the appointment of Annemarie Hamlin to its board of directors. Hamlin, who currently serves as Vice President of Academic Affairs for Central Oregon Community College, brings more than 30 years of post-secondary education experience to HDESD.

“Annemarie’s expertise and partnership is a big win for our organization and everyone we serve,” said HDESD Superintendent Paul Andrews. “Having a voice and perspective from higher education on our board keeps us looking ahead and focused on long-term student success. We’re continuously working to strengthen connections with our higher education and trade industry partners because we know it is good for kids, good for our team and good for our communities.”

Hamlin joined COCC in 2007 as a professor of English in 2007. In 2019, she served as an instructional dean before taking on the VPAA role in 2022. Prior to moving to Oregon, she was both an adjunct instructor and associate professor of English in California. She earned her Ph.D. in English Language and Literature/Letters in 1998 from Claremont Graduate University.

“I feel deeply connected to education in Central Oregon and having worked before with the HDESD in a grant-funded project to increase the college-going culture, I knew this organization would be one that resonated with me,” said Hamlin. “Since that time, I have become familiar with many other facets of HDESD’s work and how they support learners and learning in the region. COCC wants to be a strong partner in this work, so I am excited to be a connection point for the Board to the College and vice-versa.”

