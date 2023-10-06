Oregon Department of Education, School Boards Association celebrate National School Lunch Week

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The week of October 9-13 is National School Lunch Week. The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon School Boards Association are teaming up to raise awareness of the importance of Child Nutrition Programs in schools.

Around the state, school board members will eat with students during the week to learn about the healthy and tasty options and experience the social benefits of school lunches. You can follow along on social media through the #NSLW23inOR hashtag and the ODE and OSBA X accounts.

“National School Lunch Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the great meals offered in Oregon’s schools,” ODE Director of Child Nutrition Dustin Melton said. “And to celebrate the wonderful Child Nutrition staff in every school that ensures healthy meals are provided to Oregon’s kids each school day.”

In 2022-23, over 39 million school lunches were served to Oregon students. The state legislature has endorsed the value of school meals, including funding in the Student Success Act, this biennium for expanded school nutrition programs.

“Good nutrition is a necessary part of a good learning system,” said OSBA President Sonja McKenzie. “Oregon schools play a vital role in feeding hundreds of thousands of students every weekday, and for some households provide a main barrier against hunger.”

More information about National School Lunch Week and Oregon’s School Nutrition Programs can be found online.