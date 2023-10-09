Celebrate fall with Deschutes Public Library’s seventh annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Decorate a giant gourd or pint-sized pumpkin. Dress it up whimsical or spooky-scary. You’re the artist for Deschutes Public Library’s Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Bring your favorite storybook character to life to fill our patch on display at participating Library locations*. All entrants and grand prize winners will receive a library swag bag.

Important dates:

October 17–23: Deliver your pumpkin, with a completed entry form (available online or in-person), to any Deschutes Public Library location during regular hours. No late or early submissions, please.

Deliver your pumpkin, with a completed entry form (available online or in-person), to any Deschutes Public Library location during regular hours. No late or early submissions, please. October 26-29: Vote online for your favorite pumpkin beginning October 24 at dpl.pub/pumpkins2024. Voting closes Sunday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. One vote per person, please.

Vote online for your favorite pumpkin beginning October 24 at dpl.pub/pumpkins2024. Voting closes Sunday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. One vote per person, please. October 30: Winners announced online at noon

Winners announced online at noon November 2: Retrieve your pumpkin by 5:00 p.m. Remaining are discarded.

Contest rules:

Pumpkins must be inspired by a book or a character from a book

Participants may draw or paint on pumpkins, and attach/glue objects, paper, or materials of any kind.

Pumpkins may NOT be carved, cut, or hollowed out.

No candles, electrical devices, or vulgarity of any kind is permitted.

Complete both halves of the entry form.

One entry per person

*Sunriver Library is unable to accept pumpkin this year, as they will be in transition to the temporary mobile library site. Please deliver your pumpkin to the next closest library location or email a photo to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org.

For more information, please visit the library’s website at www.deschuteslibrary.org.