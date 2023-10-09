Oregon Health Authority seeks qualified applicants for new Board of Sign Language Interpreters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Health Licensing Office at Oregon Health Authority is accepting applications for becoming a member of the newly established Board of Sign Language Interpreters.

Created by the enacting of House Bill 2696 during the 2023 Legislature Session, members of this board will determine the minimum qualifications for licensing, professional standards and conduct once the Board meets in January 2024.

“By creating licensing and professional guidelines for interpreting services, HLO is helping those who are deaf, deaf and blind, or hard of hearing by addressing health equity issues they’re experiencing,” said Samie Patnode, the SLI Board’s policy analyst. “By partnering with representatives from these communities, HLO wants to ensure that people are being protected and provided quality care.”

Sign language interpreter license types include provisional, general, educational, legal, medical, and supervisory. In addition to shaping licensure requirements, board members who are also licensed sign language interpreters provide valuable insight on current industry standards, technical expertise and how policy changes affect the profession. Members with an advocacy or public perspective may also give feedback about policy and decision making from the consumer’s point of view, and how those factors may affect their consumer experience.

Additionally, board members from various backgrounds may pull from their education, knowledge and experience when considering policy-related decisions and recommendations, administrative rules, consumer safety and disciplinary matters with regards to working as a sign language interpreter.

Board members must be a resident of Oregon and proficient in American Sign Language (ASL). Five of the positions require an Oregon sign language interpreter license, which can be earned after applying. Once appointed, the board will meet about three to four times a year (virtual attendance is possible) while serving four-year terms.

SLI board members may be entitled to compensation. Applications for the current round of recommendations are due Nov. 1, with more rounds to be announced on a monthly basis. More information on the board and how to apply as an external or internal applicant is available at this page: https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/board-list.aspx.

The latest news on the SLI Board, including board meeting notices and agendas, rulemaking, and other policy decisions are available by signing up for email updates at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORHA/signup/38181

Questions on board membership can be directed to HLO Executive Assistant Derek Fultz at derek.j.fultz@oha.oregon.gov or (503) 373-1915.

Other questions on board meetings, administrative rules or policy can be addressed to one of the following: