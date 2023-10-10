Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announces major donor ahead of fall event

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Humanity in Action Capital Campaign has received a new major donor gift of $50,000. The donation, from Laurie and Kent Thomas, comes as Bend-Redmond Habitat is preparing for a celebration of its successful capital campaign.

“We’ve seen Habitat complete multiple, high-quality developments in the past few years. And we love that the homes are built sustainably and with energy efficiency in mind,” said Laurie Thomas. “We’re so glad to be part of a larger campaign that will provide the stability of homeownership for so many hardworking local families.”

“Laurie and Kent understand that it is more difficult than ever for working class families to find a pathway to homeownership in Central Oregon. Their incredible generosity will impact generations of future Habitat homeowners with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership,” said Carly Colgan, CEO of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity. “We’re looking forward to celebrating a successful campaign with Laurie, Kent and all of our wonderful donors in November!”

The Humanity in Action Capital Campaign kicked off in 2021 with the aim to achieve a long-term, systemic impact in both the Bend and Redmond communities by:

Completing 40 new affordable homes by 2024

Establishing a base for building 20 homes per year after 2024

With $3.8 million raised towards its ambitious $4 million campaign goal, Bend-Redmond Habitat has already completed construction of 39 homes since 2021 and is on pace to exceed its goal of 40 homes by November.

The Humanity in Action Fall Celebration invites supporters, partners, and community members to celebrate this remarkable success — and to push the landmark campaign even further toward its final goal. The event will feature live music, a farm to fork dinner, and inspiring speeches from Habitat homeowners. Habitat’s new CEO, Carly Colgan, will share updates on the bright future of the organization.

The Humanity in Action Fall Celebration will take place on Thursday, November 2nd, from 5 - 9:30 pm at Tetherow. https://bendredmondhabitat.org/events/humanity-in-action-fall-celebration-at-tethrow/

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 220 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 145 homes, providing more than 1100 children and adults with a safe, secure, and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org (541) 385-5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances, and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.