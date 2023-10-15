Red Cross reminder: Flu, COVID-19 vaccines don’t affect your ability to donate blood

Blood drive on Monday, Oct. 30 at Bend Police Dept.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands of donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to help rebuild the American Red Cross blood and platelet supply.

As that generosity continues, the Red Cross is working around-the-clock to ensure patients have access to lifesaving transfusions and must collect 10,000 additional blood and platelet donations – over and above expectations – each week over the next month to sufficiently meet hospital needs. Donors of all blood types are urged to book a time to give now, especially those with type O blood or those giving platelets.

Don’t wait – patients are counting on critical care this fall. To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To encourage more blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross is offering new incentives to donors over the next month. All who come to give Oct. 21-Nov. 9 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a restaurant merchant of their choice to enjoy lunch on the Red Cross. They’ll also be automatically entered to win a $5,000 gift card. There will be three lucky winners – one chosen at random each week. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lunch.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines don’t affect donor eligibility

As cold and flu season quickly approaches, the Red Cross is reminding donors that they can still give blood or platelets after receiving a flu vaccine, so long as they are feeling healthy and well on the day of their donation. Likewise, there is no deferral or wait time for those receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 21-Nov. 9:

October 21

West Linn Lutheran Church, 20390 Willamette Dr, West Linn, OR, 8:00 AM - 1:30 PM

St Ignatius Catholic Church, 3400 SE 43rd Avenue, Portland, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Vancouver Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Lox, Stocks and Bagels, 368 E 40th Ave., Eugene, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

October 22

Mittleman Jewish Community Ctr, 6651 SW Capitol Hwy., Portland, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Clear Auto Center, 4000 SW Hocken Ave., Beaverton, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 1:30 PM – 7:30 PM Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Ste 102, Medford, OR, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

October 24

Compass Oncology, 12123 SW 69th Ave., Portland, OR, 8:00 AM - 02:00 PM

Warner Pacific University, 2219 SE 68th Ave., Portland, OR, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Waste Connections Inc., 12115 NE 99th St #1830, Vancouver, WA, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

October 27

River View Cemetery, 0300 S. Taylor Ferry Rd., Portland, OR, 11:00 AM - 04:30 PM

Sisters of the Holy Names - Commons Building, 17600 Pacific Hwy, Marylhurst, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Blood Donor Center, 832 NE 223rd Ave., Wood Village, OR, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 815 SW Bond Street Suite 110, Bend, OR, 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

October 30

Beaverton Foursquare Church,13445 SW Walker Rd., Beaverton, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Wilsonville Public Library, 8200 SW Wilsonville Rd., Wilsonville, OR, 11:00 AM - 04:00 PM

Hollywood Library, 4040 NE Tillamook St., Portland, OR, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Starbucks Springfield, 3348 Gateway St., Springfield, OR, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

City of Bend Police Department, 555 NE 15th St., Bend, OR, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

November 1

Tigard City Library, 13500 SW Hall Blvd., Tigard, OR, 9:00 AM - 2:30 PM

Blood Donation Center, 3131 N Vancouver Ave., Portland, OR, 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM

Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Ste 102, Medford, OR, 11:00 AM – 7:00PM

November 6

Concordia School of Nursing, 11703 NE Glenn Widing Dr., Portland, 10:00AM - 3:00 PM

Sunset Presbyterian Church, 14986 NW Cornell Rd., Portland, OR, 1:30 AM -7:00 PM

Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave., Vancouver, WA, 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

November 9

Upper College Center Mall, 12000 SW 49th, Portland, OR, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Reed College Portland, 3203 SE Woodstock Blvd., Portland, OR, 11:00 AM - 4:30 PM

Summit View High School, 11104 NE 149th St., Brush Prairie, WA, 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Visit www.redcrossblood.org and put in your zip code to find a donation site near you.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

