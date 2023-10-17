Oregon Health Authority says: 2024 health insurance coverage is more affordable than you might think

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – It will be here before you know it: open enrollment for 2024 health insurance. Open enrollment is the primary time of year when people who do not have coverage through a job, Oregon Health Plan, or Medicare can enroll through the Marketplace.

OHA says 96 percent of Oregonians have health insurance, and 80 percent of people who applied for financial help qualified in 2023. These numbers show how accessible health coverage can be.

Health plans sold through the Marketplace include a robust set of health benefits, even before deductibles are met. Services like preventive and wellness care, including visits to naturopaths, chiropractic and acupuncture are little-known services included in all Marketplace health plans. The only way to know if your doctor or prescription is covered is to look.

“People looking for health coverage should visit OregonHealthCare.gov to preview plans available for 2024,” says Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “We want Oregonians to feel confident in their choice of health plans – our tools can help.”

OregonHealthCare.gov offers a quick and easy-to-use window-shopping tool where users can preview what plans and savings are available to them. The tool also allows users to see which plans cover their prescription drugs and are networked with their preferred doctors or hospitals. OregonHealthCare.gov also has a tool to help you figure out if coverage offered from an employer is considered unaffordable, which may open the gate for financial help through the Marketplace.

Health coverage experts are available to make the process of signing up for health coverage and choosing a plan less stressful. Their help is entirely free. Licensed insurance agents and trained community groups can be found at OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.

