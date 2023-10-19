For first time in four years, Partners in Care to host ‘Light Up a Life’ ceremony for community

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time since 2019, Partners In Care is hosting a community Light Up a Life ceremony, a service of remembrance and gratitude to honor loved ones and share the light together.

This year, the Light Up a Life evening will feature a luminaria walk, live music, and name reading ceremony in memory of loved ones who have passed and to honor those still with us. This event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to submit names for reading, regardless of if they or their loved one received services from Partners In Care.

“Light Up a Life is a time for grieving families and community members to come together to remember and honor those we have lost,” said Randall Ross, Senior Chaplain at Partners In Care. “Together we acknowledge our grief and celebrate the love of family and friends.”

The event, occurring Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., will take place at the Partners In Care headquarters in Bend at 2075 NE Wyatt Court. Refreshments will be provided by Bleu Bite Catering.

Anyone in the community can submit names at www.partnersbend.org/light and attend the ceremony.

This event is made possible by generous support from US Bank.